ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roSBr_0jYDVMTm00

(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid.

This is the second time DeSantis has made such an announcement after FEMA denied Florida’s request in February to help seniors in Charlotte and Lee Counties whose homes were destroyed by a tornado. In response, Florida provided $2 million in housing assistance and residents in Lee and Charlotte counties received $430,000 in assistance from generous donors.

On Monday, DeSantis made the announcement in Punta Gorda, in Charlotte County, saying the state would provide nearly $25 million in general fund money to help purchase building materials for repairs. Roughly $35.2 million would come from donors who gave to the Florida Disaster Fund; this money will help cover costs for services provided through several organizations.

DeSantis made the announcement after FEMA coordinator Thomas McCool denied Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for additional assistance. On Oct. 29, FDEM requested aid to help impacted residents and verified volunteers to purchase materials needed for temporary and permanent repairs on damaged homes.

McCool denied the request Dec. 2 “due to the limited authorities FEMA has to approve and pay for this type of work, as well as our inability to confirm that authorizing this policy expansion would achieve the intended outcomes for disaster survivors.” Even though he denied Florida’s request to provide support for survivors, McCool said “we remain committed to our support to, and partnership with, the State of Florida in meeting the needs of survivors impacted by Hurricane Ian across the state.”

In the absence of FEMA assistance, the state and generous donors are once again providing resources instead, DeSantis said.

“We are providing building materials and supporting nonprofit organizations to provide repairs so impacted residents can move back into their own homes,” DeSantis said. “Floridians are resilient, and the state stands by them every step of the way as they continue their recovery.”

“It is not a matter of if people will get back on their feet, it’s when, which is why uniting communities to reduce red tape and break down bureaucracy to provide relief to Floridians is so important,” First Lady Casey DeSantis, who’s spearheaded disaster fund efforts, said. “The generous donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will go to organizations that are on the ground helping impacted residents recover.”

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said the state agency would keep prioritizing survivors and “create innovative ways to support communities on their road to recovery.”

He also said, “in my 30+ years of experience, this is the fastest and most efficient response and recovery that's ever been taken on by the state of Florida.”

As part of the state’s efforts, FDEM delivered the first temporary housing unit to assist residents on Palm Island in neighboring Lee County on Sunday. It was “another Florida First,” he said.

Nearly $25 million will come from the general revenue fund to purchase building materials to conduct temporary or permanent repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Materials include cleaning and sanitizing products, concrete and cement products, lumber and framing accessories, doors and windows, electrical products and plumbing materials, roofing products required for weatherproofing, tools for muck and gut, among others.

Nearly $25 million in Florida Disaster Fund money will be awarded to housing organizations for lodging for volunteers and providing protective equipment for volunteers and other supplies.

The remaining $10.2 million of fund money will be distributed to 17 nonprofit organizations to address unmet needs identified through the Unite Florida portal, the governor’s office said. Services may also include providing transportation, housing, and assistance with obtaining food, clothing, and household goods.

These organizations include:

Feeding FloridaHarry Chapin Food BankHope HospiceSafe Children CoalitionSenior Connection CenterSenior Friendship CentersSenior Resource AllianceMothers Helping MothersNU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.One More ChildOsceola Council on AgingAll Faiths Foodbank of SarasotaArea Agency on Aging for Southwest FloridaBridge a LifeChildren’s Network of Southwest FloridaCommunity Legal Services of Mid FloridaElder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida

Impacted residents are encouraged to go to IanRecovery.fl.gov/Unite to apply for temporary or permanent housing repairs and find other recovery resources.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $57 million since the hurricane hit on Sept. 28. Overseen by Volunteer Florida and in partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the fund provides financial assistance to impacted communities recovering from emergencies and disasters. Tax deductible donations to the fund can be made here: www.floridadisasterfund.org .

Comments / 4

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs

Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

California's deficit of affordable housing units highest in the nation

(The Center Square) – All 50 states in the nation have a deficit of affordable housing units, but no state has a shortage as high as California. According to a new analysis from Fitch Ratings, California has a deficit of 1.4 million affordable and available housing units for households earning at or below 50% of area median income. That’s more pronounced than other states with large gaps in their affordable housing stock, which include Texas, New York, Florida, New Jersey and Illinois. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Study group recommends extension on Alabama’s economic incentive programs

(The Center Square) – A pair of Alabama economic development programs could be extended by five years if a recent series of recommendations from a study group carries through in the upcoming legislative session that kicks off next month. The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting Monday, wrapping up a months-long series of reviews on the performance of two existing programs: the Growing Alabama Act and the Alabama Jobs Act. ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Local jurisdictions have 25 days to submit COVID-related projects for 100% FEMA reimbursement

(The Center Square) – Local jurisdictions in Texas have just over three weeks left to submit COVID-related projects eligible for 100% reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The federal deadline is Dec. 31, 2022, for work related to COVID-19 completed between Jan. 20, 2020, and July 1, 2022. Eligible jurisdictions must submit all of their project applications by the end of the calendar year through FEMA’s Grants Portal System for work performed through July 1, 2022. Eligible applicants may include Texas cities, counties, state...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy