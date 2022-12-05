$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid.

This is the second time DeSantis has made such an announcement after FEMA denied Florida’s request in February to help seniors in Charlotte and Lee Counties whose homes were destroyed by a tornado. In response, Florida provided $2 million in housing assistance and residents in Lee and Charlotte counties received $430,000 in assistance from generous donors.

On Monday, DeSantis made the announcement in Punta Gorda, in Charlotte County, saying the state would provide nearly $25 million in general fund money to help purchase building materials for repairs. Roughly $35.2 million would come from donors who gave to the Florida Disaster Fund; this money will help cover costs for services provided through several organizations.

DeSantis made the announcement after FEMA coordinator Thomas McCool denied Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for additional assistance. On Oct. 29, FDEM requested aid to help impacted residents and verified volunteers to purchase materials needed for temporary and permanent repairs on damaged homes.

McCool denied the request Dec. 2 “due to the limited authorities FEMA has to approve and pay for this type of work, as well as our inability to confirm that authorizing this policy expansion would achieve the intended outcomes for disaster survivors.” Even though he denied Florida’s request to provide support for survivors, McCool said “we remain committed to our support to, and partnership with, the State of Florida in meeting the needs of survivors impacted by Hurricane Ian across the state.”

In the absence of FEMA assistance, the state and generous donors are once again providing resources instead, DeSantis said.

“We are providing building materials and supporting nonprofit organizations to provide repairs so impacted residents can move back into their own homes,” DeSantis said. “Floridians are resilient, and the state stands by them every step of the way as they continue their recovery.”

“It is not a matter of if people will get back on their feet, it’s when, which is why uniting communities to reduce red tape and break down bureaucracy to provide relief to Floridians is so important,” First Lady Casey DeSantis, who’s spearheaded disaster fund efforts, said. “The generous donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will go to organizations that are on the ground helping impacted residents recover.”

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said the state agency would keep prioritizing survivors and “create innovative ways to support communities on their road to recovery.”

He also said, “in my 30+ years of experience, this is the fastest and most efficient response and recovery that's ever been taken on by the state of Florida.”

As part of the state’s efforts, FDEM delivered the first temporary housing unit to assist residents on Palm Island in neighboring Lee County on Sunday. It was “another Florida First,” he said.

Nearly $25 million will come from the general revenue fund to purchase building materials to conduct temporary or permanent repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Materials include cleaning and sanitizing products, concrete and cement products, lumber and framing accessories, doors and windows, electrical products and plumbing materials, roofing products required for weatherproofing, tools for muck and gut, among others.

Nearly $25 million in Florida Disaster Fund money will be awarded to housing organizations for lodging for volunteers and providing protective equipment for volunteers and other supplies.

The remaining $10.2 million of fund money will be distributed to 17 nonprofit organizations to address unmet needs identified through the Unite Florida portal, the governor’s office said. Services may also include providing transportation, housing, and assistance with obtaining food, clothing, and household goods.

These organizations include:

Feeding FloridaHarry Chapin Food BankHope HospiceSafe Children CoalitionSenior Connection CenterSenior Friendship CentersSenior Resource AllianceMothers Helping MothersNU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.One More ChildOsceola Council on AgingAll Faiths Foodbank of SarasotaArea Agency on Aging for Southwest FloridaBridge a LifeChildren’s Network of Southwest FloridaCommunity Legal Services of Mid FloridaElder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida

Impacted residents are encouraged to go to IanRecovery.fl.gov/Unite to apply for temporary or permanent housing repairs and find other recovery resources.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $57 million since the hurricane hit on Sept. 28. Overseen by Volunteer Florida and in partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the fund provides financial assistance to impacted communities recovering from emergencies and disasters. Tax deductible donations to the fund can be made here: www.floridadisasterfund.org .