Pfizer announces $750 million expansion to create 300 jobs

(The Center Square) – Pfizer Inc says it will invest $750 million in its Kalamazoo facility to expand production of sterile, injectable medicines. The pharmaceutical company claims the expansion will create 300 jobs in Southwest Michigan.

This investment builds upon a $465 million investment in the Kalamazoo facility and a $120 million expansion announced earlier this year.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This $750 million investment will expand capacity at their Kalamazoo facility, creating good-paying jobs and fostering long-term economic opportunity for Michiganders. We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest working people on the planet to move us forward.”

Pfizer has received $84 million in subsidies since 2001 in Michigan, according to the Good Jobs first subsidy tracker . The tracker says that at least $64 million came from state and local taxpayers.

It’s unclear what taxpayer subsidies, if any, Pfizer will receive for this expansion. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation hasn’t responded to a request for comment about possible subsidies.

The Kalamazoo facility is a global supplier of sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, producing more than 144 products. The multi-story, 400,000-square-foot MAP production facility employs 3,000 colleagues and contractors. The plant has been operating since 1948.

“Since 2017, Pfizer has invested $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of our manufacturing leadership in the U.S.” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need.”

The modular aseptic processing facility advances sterile manufacturing technology by placing products into distinct modules. MAP phase 2 will incorporate technologically advanced aseptic manufacturing equipment, systems, and design, including multiple self-contained modular manufacturing lines. Proposed products in MAP 2 will utilize new mRNA technology and ultra-low temperature storage.

“At Pfizer, we continue to invest in our manufacturing infrastructure, building a more resilient supply chain so patients have the medicines and vaccines they need,” Pfizer Executive Vice President and Chief Global Supply Officer Mike McDermott said in a statement. “This latest investment in our Kalamazoo site will help us advance some of the most innovative manufacturing technologies in sterile injectable production and distribution, while increasing access to these vital medicines. The innovations we put into place in response to the pandemic are now part of our everyday ways of working. We are proud to be a leader in U.S. manufacturing and proud of the impact we have on patients and people around the world.”