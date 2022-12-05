Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1.
The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roadway.Driver hits cow in Greene Township
The Chevy Cruze went into the oncoming traffic lane. It hit a snowplow coming the other direction. The Cruze spun about 180 degrees and went off the roadway into a grassy area.
