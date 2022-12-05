Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report , its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy.

“Our collective mission is to foster and create equitable, affordable, and robust high-speed broadband infrastructure and services connecting Pennsylvania for the 21st century and beyond,” the report noted.

An infusion of federal funding gives the state at least $100 million to strengthen internet service, and the total cash could reach as high as $1 billion, as The Center Square previously reported . Rural economic growth has been a key part of previous broadband discussions, as has avoiding government waste in building up the network.

The report says at least $100 million for broadband from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, along with almost $279 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund, has funded the expansion so far.

The Broadband Plan emphasized connecting low-income families, along with creating economic opportunity for Pennsylvania businesses, health care access, and shoring up public services such as EMS support.

While much of the commonwealth is connected, a significant number remain “unserved.”

“The most recent Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Deployment reports showed that approximately 640,000 to 800,000, or five percent of Pennsylvanians are “unserved”, and lack access to high-speed broadband,” the report said.

For services such as telehealth, the report estimates 2.6 million Pennsylvanians, about 26% of households, don’t have access to broadband or don’t have the skills to use it.

The report notes the need for more information and analysis on where to create projects, as well as the need to “reduce obstacles to broadband deployment,” such as permitting issues and legal restrictions.

“Regardless of technology deployed, various permits and permission will be required to access local, state, federal, and utility-owned land, and infrastructure assets to deploy high-speed broadband networks,” the report said. “Co-location opportunities along existing infrastructure, such as highway and utility rights-of-way and aboveground pole lines avoids new environmental disturbances.”

“Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a press release . “This plan will ensure consistent, affordable, quality statewide broadband to keep children learning, businesses growing, and opportunities abounding for all Pennsylvanians.”