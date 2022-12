BOSTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.

