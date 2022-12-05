ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better

An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
MedicalXpress

Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength

In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
MedicalXpress

Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives

By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
MedicalXpress

Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses

Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
MedicalXpress

Adults' interactions at mealtimes influence children's future relationships with food

Two University of Houston researchers are developing strategies to help parents artfully sidestep showdowns at the family table. The goal is to reign in mealtime angst early in children's lives so they can nurture positive relationships with food that can carry them into healthy adulthood. In an article in the...
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal how trauma changes the brain

Exposure to trauma can be life-changing—and researchers are learning more about how traumatic events may physically change our brains. But these changes are not happening because of physical injury; rather, the brain appears to rewire itself after these experiences. Understanding the mechanisms involved in these changes and how the...
MedicalXpress

Study suggests the youngest children in class are being overmedicated for ADHD

Christine Strand Bachmann has led a study that includes all Norwegian children born between 1989 and 1998, a total of 488,000 people. The NTNU Ph.D. candidate has reviewed all the prescriptions the children received from the age of 10 until they were 23. She compared children born in January or February with those born in November or December.
MedicalXpress

Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness—but only if done properly

If you're someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you're probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
MedicalXpress

Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study

Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
MedicalXpress

Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child

Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
MedicalXpress

New protocols for ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector CT of the lungs

An accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) guides optimization of clinical protocols when implementing ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector (UHR PCD) CT of the lungs, providing insights on the association of reconstruction kernel and slice thickness with image quality. Evaluating the impact of kernel and slice thickness on...
MedicalXpress

Study examines hesitation toward potential changes to bowel cancer surveillance

As doctors and researchers discuss whether to push recommended bowel cancer colonoscopy surveillance intervals out beyond five years, new research has found those at a higher risk of the disease would likely need to be convinced of the new normal. Lead researcher Maddison Dix from Flinders University says the medical...
MedicalXpress

Even early forms of liver disease affect heart health, new study finds

Investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai have found that even subtle forms of liver disease directly impact heart health. The findings, recently published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, help further clarify the relationship between liver disease and heart disease beyond their shared risk factors. In the...
MedicalXpress

Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study

A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
MedicalXpress

Study finds non-heavy alcohol use associated with liver fibrosis

Liver disease is consistently associated with heavy alcohol consumption, but studies of non-heavy alcohol use on liver health are often contradictory, both within the general population and among those known to have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and at-risk individuals. While evidence suggests that the pattern of alcohol consumption may...

