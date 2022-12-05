Read full article on original website
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength
In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes—is he right?
Jonah Hill's Netflix documentary, "Stutz," is an insightful journey into the mind of his therapist, renowned psychiatrist Phil Stutz. Hill delves into Stutz' model of care, creatively using visual depictions of key concepts and "tools" drawn by Stutz himself. This model is founded upon one's relationship with their physical body....
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses
Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
Adults' interactions at mealtimes influence children's future relationships with food
Two University of Houston researchers are developing strategies to help parents artfully sidestep showdowns at the family table. The goal is to reign in mealtime angst early in children's lives so they can nurture positive relationships with food that can carry them into healthy adulthood. In an article in the...
Prone positioning reduces the need for breathing tubes in COVID-19 patients, suggests in-depth analysis
Patients admitted to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 are less likely to need a breathing tube if they lie face down in a prone position, but evidence for its effect on mortality or other outcomes is inconclusive, suggests an in-depth analysis of the latest evidence published by The BMJ today.
Researchers reveal how trauma changes the brain
Exposure to trauma can be life-changing—and researchers are learning more about how traumatic events may physically change our brains. But these changes are not happening because of physical injury; rather, the brain appears to rewire itself after these experiences. Understanding the mechanisms involved in these changes and how the...
Study suggests the youngest children in class are being overmedicated for ADHD
Christine Strand Bachmann has led a study that includes all Norwegian children born between 1989 and 1998, a total of 488,000 people. The NTNU Ph.D. candidate has reviewed all the prescriptions the children received from the age of 10 until they were 23. She compared children born in January or February with those born in November or December.
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness—but only if done properly
If you're someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you're probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child
Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
New protocols for ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector CT of the lungs
An accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) guides optimization of clinical protocols when implementing ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector (UHR PCD) CT of the lungs, providing insights on the association of reconstruction kernel and slice thickness with image quality. Evaluating the impact of kernel and slice thickness on...
Study examines hesitation toward potential changes to bowel cancer surveillance
As doctors and researchers discuss whether to push recommended bowel cancer colonoscopy surveillance intervals out beyond five years, new research has found those at a higher risk of the disease would likely need to be convinced of the new normal. Lead researcher Maddison Dix from Flinders University says the medical...
Even early forms of liver disease affect heart health, new study finds
Investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai have found that even subtle forms of liver disease directly impact heart health. The findings, recently published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, help further clarify the relationship between liver disease and heart disease beyond their shared risk factors. In the...
Polarization after COVID-19: Global study reveals that the unvaccinated face prejudice in most countries
Across all inhabited continents of the world, people show prejudice and discriminatory attitudes towards individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the result of a global study from Aarhus University, which has just been published in the journal Nature. Many vaccinated people do not want close relatives to marry an...
Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study
A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
Study finds non-heavy alcohol use associated with liver fibrosis
Liver disease is consistently associated with heavy alcohol consumption, but studies of non-heavy alcohol use on liver health are often contradictory, both within the general population and among those known to have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and at-risk individuals. While evidence suggests that the pattern of alcohol consumption may...
