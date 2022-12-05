ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise Ship Worker's Observations on Christmas Decorations Crack Us Up

By Kathleen Joyce
 5 days ago

This is seriously relatable even if you don't live on a cruise ship!

It always seems like the moment Thanksgiving has passed, everyone's Christmas decorations immediately go up. It's gotten to the point that some stores have even started to sell Christmas decorations as soon as Halloween is over. The Christmas craze comes early for those of us who live on dry land- but what's it like for those living at sea?

Enter cruise ship performer @bryanjames.music . A musician documenting his life performing aboard Royal Caribbean's "Wonder of the Seas," his thoughts about seasonal decor on his cruise ship crack us up!

LOL! This hit home hard with us, even though we don't work on a cruise ship ourselves! We don't mean to be Grinchy about the holiday season, but you can have too much of a good thing- and sometimes we find ourselves getting Christmas'ed out before the holiday actually arrives. It's extra- exhausting for many workers as well, whether it be retail workers who are forced to handle the holiday rush while listening to the same Christmas playlist on repeat, or cruise ship workers like Bryan who are stuck living at work in full-time holiday mode! We can relate, and totally understand why Bryan would prefer the season to sneak in a little slower.

Some of Bryan's fans were of the same mind as he was. "For me, it has to be AT LEAST December before decorations go up and two weeks before for parties and festivities," said @drinksbywild. "It's too early for me, but it seems like it started in mid-November in the states. My theory is that people want a reason to be happy. There's just a lot of unprocessed pandemic trauma," @katieb355 offered an intriguing take. We suppose we could see the sense in that.

However, most of Bryan's viewers disagreed with his take. "Not too early. I went on a cruise with my family and it was all decked out in Christmas, it was wonderful!" exclaimed @tobys_not_here. "It’s December and if I took a cruise in December I would definitely expect holiday vibes," stated @savorysash.

We suppose we can't blame holiday cruisegoers for wanting some Christmas cheer on board their cruise. That said, we can also empathize with workers like Bryan hitting early holiday burnout. We hope Bryan gets through the holiday season with ease- though he'll probably be playing a lot of holiday classics with his band before the season's over!

