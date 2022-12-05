Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win
Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs. This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit.
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award
Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
See Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the People's Choice Awards
Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards! The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Enjoys Hockey Date With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Ice to see you again, Keke Palmer! Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the...
Gabby Windey Addresses Dating Rumors With Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking...
Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events
Kim Kardashian isn't heartless. The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim...
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Kate Hudson Reveals "Really Wild" Christmas Traditions With Her 3 Kids
‘Twas the night before Christmas—and all of the creatures are stirring in Kate Hudson's house. Amid the holiday season, the actress is not only gearing up for the Dec. 23 release of her Netflix...
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Daisy Dressed in Mom’s Clothes
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Don't worry, darling, you're in good hands with Olivia Wilde's daughter. The actress shared a glimpse at her and Jason Sudeikis' 6-year-old Daisy in parent mode. In a post on Olivia's Instagram Story, the little one was captured wearing...
Paris Hilton Says Her Eggs Are "All Ready" for 2023 Pregnancy
Watch: Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family. Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 exclusively on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Wells Adams Jokingly Reveals What Wife Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Couple Glasses of Wine"
Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams. The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, walking down the red carpet together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See all the arrivals here.)
Meghan & Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Pic in Doc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive. In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8,...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Aren't Afraid to Mix Business With Pleasure
Some couples Netflix and chill, some talk about ways they can completely rewrite the rulebook on the way things have always been done. We'll give you three guesses as to which category Sue Bird...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
