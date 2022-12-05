ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabourey Sidibe announces marriage to Brandon Frankel

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9fxP_0jYDV11m00

Gabourey Sidibe is married.

The actress, 39, who is known for her Oscar-nominated role in "Precious" and television roles in "Empire" and "American Horror Story," revealed her marriage to Brandon Frankel on Monday.

In a television appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan", Sidibe shared that she secretly wed Frankel, the chief business officer of NoCap, last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGBvT_0jYDV11m00
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless Closet Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street, May 15, 2019, in New York City.
MORE: Gabourey Sidibe opens up about weight-loss surgery, past bouts with depression

Sidibe began by opening up about her engagement to Frankel, but when asked about when the wedding would happen, the actress said she doesn't like weddings and said that she is actually married.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them," she said. "I don't like them really -- here's an example of how much I don't like weddings: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

Sidbe added, "We got married at the kitchen table, it was just us. We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later."

The couple, who announced their engagement during the pandemic in November 2020 in an Instagram post , met online. In an interview with Brides earlier this year, Frankel and Sidibe said that they both swiped "yes" on each other on the dating app Raya.

Their first date lasted "more than seven hours."

On Monday, the two shared an update about their relationship status on Instagram. In his post, Frankel shared a photo of himself and Sidibe posing with their wedding bands and wrote in the caption, "I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!"

MORE: Enter headline of content here

"Relieved we can finally tell the world," he added. "So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

As for a wedding, Sidibe said that they will have one eventually, but shared why she typically doesn't like weddings.

"We'll have a wedding -- I have not liked weddings since before there was like a partner involved. It's too much, it's too many things. But my mother-in-law, shout out to Sherry, she's gonna want a wedding," she said. "And I don't like them because my mom was a wedding singer growing up. I've been at a lot of weddings uninvited and I've just been like the weird kid eating cake at a stranger's wedding and now I don't like them."

Comments / 47

Alexis Hollins
3d ago

I question all the time is a wedding necessary fr. I most likely won't have one long as I have my man

Reply(5)
8
michael beckford
3d ago

I wish her all the best but have a prenuptial marriage cause then you see if he loves you for who you are and not the money you have.

Reply
2
I Black Saturn 66
3d ago

well DAMN I thought she was already married anyway I'm late CONGRATS TO THEM BOTH 💜 wishing them all the happiness in the world 💛

Reply
2
