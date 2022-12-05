The key for how to survive a blizzard? Plan ahead Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / Barloc / Yelyzaveta Matiushenko

A winter storm can be the inspiration for beautiful greeting cards and catchy holiday tunes, but it can also turn deadly when you’re not prepared for it.

If you live in a region of the country that’s known for frigid temperatures and high snowfall, you might already have your own tried-and-true blizzard preparation routine. Consider this a refresher. But, if you live somewhere snowfall has been light in years past, know that weather patterns are increasingly erratic thanks to climate change , and it’s important to be prepared for harsher winters.

“Global warming and climate change [affect] the predictability of weather patterns,” says Patrick Hardy, CEO of Hytropy Disaster Management and author of the forthcoming book, Design Any Disaster: The Revolutionary Blueprint to Master Your Next Crisis or Emergency .

When there’s an impact on water temperature—as seen with the El Nino and La Nina weather phenomena—there will be a change in weather patterns, he explains. For example, places that traditionally didn’t get a lot of rain will start to get more rain, and there will be cooler temperatures in areas as well.

Global warming and climate change alter the severity of weather patterns, too, says Hardy. Unpredictable weather patterns can usher in intense blizzards where there previously might have been more milder snowfall.

According to National Geographic Society , a blizzard must last for three hours minimum, feature winds higher than 35 miles per hour, have poor visibility, and produce a significant amount of falling snow.

“Weather conditions can change extremely rapidly within a period of a few short hours,” Hardy says, which is why preparation is key and over-preparation is better.

When it comes to surviving a blizzard, Hardy offers words of caution. “When you hear about the severity of a particular storm, I want you to assume that it's going to be the next level worse,” Hardy says.

That means if there’s a winter storm warning, pretend it’s actually a blizzard; if a blizzard announcement is made, assume it’s going to be an extreme blizzard.

It might seem alarmist to some, but as Hardy says, “People get into real trouble when they underestimate.”

Preparing yourself—and your home—for a blizzard

Mother Nature can be fickle in any season, but frigid temperatures add a layer of complexity to winter weather woes. Here’s how to prepare yourself and your home when the forecast calls for severe snow and/or a blizzard.

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit for both home and the car

While you may have assorted emergency preparedness items lying around your home, keeping them in a centralized location will prove to be helpful. Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / artisticco

Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi says, “A little preparation can go a long way.”

She suggests stocking an at-home survival kit with the essentials to ride out the blizzard and its aftermath if you can’t get out and about on snowy roads.

During heavy snow and extremely cold conditions, you’re apt to lose power, so it’s essential to have an emergency plan. Depending on the number of people in your household, make sure your survival kit contains enough food, drinking water, medication, pet supplies, personal hygiene products, a cell phone and pre-charged battery pack, and regular batteries. Also, a first aid kit is essential.

The Red Cross includes a list of basic survival kit supplies on its website that’s worth a look.

It’s a good idea to have a kit for your car, too, says Hardy. There are automotive emergency kits that can help sustain you if you do get stuck on the roads in winter. Our best advice is to stay off the roads when there’s a blizzard in the forecast.

If you do go out, wear warm clothing so you can keep your body temperature up. An emergency blanket is also helpful to keep in the trunk so you can stay warm.

Load up on two weeks’ worth of food

Two weeks of food and supplies is traditionally the amount to aim for, says Hardy, but it could be longer or shorter depending on where you live.

For example, a blizzard might halt a big city in its tracks for a day or two, but rural areas are impacted for far longer.

Stock up on snow removal supplies

In the event of a power outage, a portable space heater can keep temperatures in your home safe and comfortable. Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / Olha_Kostiuk

Add rock salt or ice melt , space heaters , and snow shovels to your snow preparation arsenal, says Micetich.

Depending on where you live, aim to purchase them in late summer or early fall, well before the stores run out. They most certainly will in the days leading up to a winter storm or blizzard.

Practice using brand-new emergency supplies and tools

Good for you for finally getting that new portable generator , but don’t wait until you actually have to use it to turn it on, says Hardy. It’s just a recipe for being stuck with something useful that you don’t know how to use.

The same goes for anything that you’ve bought to help out in a pinch—take it all for a practice run so you know what to do.

Go through your pre-blizzard home preparation checklist

If only it were as easy as buying a really big pair of snow boots for your home to prepare it for cold weather and winter storms.

There are more reasonable tasks you can add to your blizzard prep list, says Micetich.

Clean the gutters . Remove all dead leaves and other debris so that your gutters can do what they’re intended to do—collect water from the roof and channel it down to the ground.

Remove all dead leaves and other debris so that your gutters can do what they’re intended to do—collect water from the roof and channel it down to the ground. Inspect the roof. Repair or replace any damaged shingles, or hire someone to do it for you.

Repair or replace any damaged shingles, or hire someone to do it for you. Trim tree branches. Cut or trim back any trees that are close to your house. “Trees can fall and damage your yard, roof or entire home,” Micetich says.

Cut or trim back any trees that are close to your house. “Trees can fall and damage your yard, roof or entire home,” Micetich says. Add more insulation. Call in a pro to check your insulation and add more where necessary. “Proper levels of insulation will keep you warm in the winter and help lower your utility bills year-round,” says Micetich.

Call in a pro to check your insulation and add more where necessary. “Proper levels of insulation will keep you warm in the winter and help lower your utility bills year-round,” says Micetich. Seal up cracks. Inspect doors and windows for drafts and seal up any openings to avoid the loss of heat and warm air.

Inspect doors and windows for drafts and seal up any openings to avoid the loss of heat and warm air. Insulate your pipes. Frozen pipes can burst, flooding your home and yard.

Lastly, check in on your homeowner’s insurance policy. Micetich says, “Most home insurance policies cover damage from winter storms, so you don’t need to shop around for a specific policy.”

But, flood damage isn’t usually part of traditional home insurance coverage, she explains. Your home is at risk of flooding as soon as the snow starts to melt. If you’re due for heavy snowfall, it pays to look into adding additional flood insurance coverage .

Post-blizzard cleanup

Removing snow from entry walkways and roofs is the best way to ensure safety and prevent damage to your home from occurring. Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / gmast3r

You’ve got your snow shovels and maybe the snow blower ready to go, but there’s more to do than just shoveling snow off the sidewalks and driveway after a blizzard.

Josh Miller, president of Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company, says clearing off any accumulation on the roof is an important step to stop ice dams from forming . These are ridges of ice that can prevent snow and ice from melting and running off the roof into the gutters and downspout.

“When water begins leaking from a roof into a home, it can cause damage to a home’s ceiling or walls, structural degradation, electrical problems, and a breeding ground for mold to grow,” Miller explains.

Here are three ways to get the snow off your roof :

A telescoping snow rake makes it easier—and safer—for homeowners to do the job without climbing a ladder after each snowfall.

Call in a professional to do it, which is ideal for multi story homes where even the longest telescoping rake can’t reach the roof.

Ensuring that your attic is properly vented and insulated so that ice melts before it can form dams.

All of this preparation to remove and melt snow might seem like a lot, especially if you were hoping to hunker down with some hot cocoa and watch the snow fall. You can still do that, provided you’ve taken all the other necessary precautions to protect yourself and your home in the face of Old Man Winter.

“If you over prepare a little bit, that's no big deal,” Hardy says. “When you under prepare, it absolutely becomes a big deal.”

