ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss Ohio State's College Football Playoff games and will enter NFL draft

By Joey Kaufman, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed most of this season with a hamstring injury, will miss the team's College Football Playoff games and start preparing for the NFL draft, the school announced.

The No. 4 seed Buckeyes will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 and then possibly play in the national championship game Jan. 9.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXnxY_0jYDUqcr00
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) will miss watches as Ohio State prepares for its game against Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson, Columbus Dispatch

Smith-Njigba led Ohio State last season 1,606 yards and added nine touchdowns. He was expected to be one of the country's top receivers, but injured his hamstring early in the team's season-opening win over Notre Dame . He would return in limited stints against Toledo on Sept. 17 and Iowa on Oct. 22. Smith-Njigba finishes the season with five catches for 43 yards and will now focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete college football bowl schedule

RE-RANK: Ohio State moves into No. 4 spot in NCAA 1-131

DOGS INEVITABLE: Georgia is college football's new Death Star program

In the absence of Smith-Njigba, both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have emerged as the two biggest receiving threats for Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stround. The pair both have exceeded 1,000 yards and combined for 21 touchdowns as Ohio State ranks No. 2 in scoring at 44.5 points per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss Ohio State's College Football Playoff games and will enter NFL draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
thesource.com

Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University

Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Big Hire

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell made a major addition to his coaching staff on Wednesday. He has reportedly hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to be Wisconsin's offensive coordinator for next season and beyond. This comes after Longo did a tremendous job developing freshman quarterback Drake Maye this season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy