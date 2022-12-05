Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
NBC Philadelphia
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their...
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.
NBC Philadelphia
United Arab Emirates Is Ranked as Having the Best Passport in the World
The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
NBC Philadelphia
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Spain eliminated
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal
Brazil to win (-275) This has to be where Croatia’s run ends, right? This is a team that deservedly made the quarterfinals but also looks thoroughly vulnerable against a top-flight side. Croatia has been well-equipped to successfully play the way it has against teams like Belgium, Morocco and Japan but we simply can’t see how they can muck it up for 90 minutes against the Brazilians. We’ll take the under at +100 and fully expect Brazil to advance.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarter final stages.
Soccer-' terrifying' Brazil near full-strength for Croatia test
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" after the five-times champions thrashed South Korea 4-1 to send a clear message to their rivals.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
NBC Philadelphia
Watch: Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Exchanged for Russian Arms Dealer
Russia freed Brittney Griner on Thursday, and edited video released by Russian state media shows the moment the WNBA star is exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout at an airport in Abu Dhabi.. Bout walks toward the camera after the exchange, accompanied by two men whose faces are blurred....
Tuareg festival revives dreams of tourism in troubled Niger
Dishes of spit-roasted lamb were served and the sound of electric guitars echoed across the pink Saharan dunes towards the Air Mountains. The eagerly-awaited three-day party unfolded in Iferouane, an oasis sandwiched between desert and mountains 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) from the Nigerien capital Niamey.
What is the Cumbrian coalmine and why does it matter?
A new coalmine, the Woodhouse Colliery, has been proposed at a site near Whitehaven in Cumbria, with £165m investment and a production capacity of about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year. The proposal has been mooted for more than two years. Ministers at first offered a green light, but...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
