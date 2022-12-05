Read full article on original website
kttn.com
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
kttn.com
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
kttn.com
Eastgate Shopping Center to get new advertising sign
Eastgate Shopping Center will get an advertising sign following actions taken at public hearings Monday night at Trenton City Hall. The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a 10 by 20 foot, Class C, Type 3, sign to be erected on the business property. Blaine Barnett,. doing...
kttn.com
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kttn.com
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
kttn.com
Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan
The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.
ktvo.com
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf made in Kirksville
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A product made at the Kraft Heinz Foods Plant in Kirksville is being recalled. The company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month
Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
kchi.com
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park
Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
