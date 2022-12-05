Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
NBC Chicago
How to Watch Live Coverage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration, Mass in Des Plaines
Watch live coverage of the 6 p.m. Sunday Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the player above. This weekend, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will host special bilingual streaming coverage of...
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Brewbound.com
Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois
LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Pullman Hotel Group hopes to build new hotel on Far South Side
CHICAGO - The Pullman Hotel Group hopes to build a 101-room Hampton by Hilton on four acres of what is now Pullman Park. The project is slated to cost around $20 million and will create about 25 jobs. It would also be the first hotel built south of Hyde Park...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The Hill of Western Springs breaks ground, marketed exclusively by BHHS Chicago
The Hill of Western Springs, a new boutique condominium, broke ground on Nov. 3. Diana and Chuck Ivas and Michael Lampariello, brokers with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Hinsdale office, are the exclusive marketing agents. “Chuck, Michael and I are delighted to represent The Hill of Western Springs. It represents...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
United flight crashed in Chicago neighborhood 50 years ago Thursday
CHICAGO - Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s worst aviation disaster. United Airlines Flight 553 crashed into homes outside of Midway Airport, killing 45 people. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain "to exercise positive flight management." But there were also speculations of...
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
Woman, 29, crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Morton Grove tailor brings 60 years of experience to crafting the finest suits
Michael Shahwan, the owner of Bourjois Tailoring in Morton Grove, has been making suits for about 60 years — and he has no plans to stop. At 74 years old, he plans to launch a YouTube channel to educate people on buying suits.
