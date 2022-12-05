ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe, IL

fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
