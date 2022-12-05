Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 12
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Dec. 12. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
dailytrib.com
Horseshoe Bay OKs zoning for two developments over opposition
Despite heated opposition to two proposed developments, the Horseshoe Bay City Council on Dec. 6 unanimously approved two zoning changes that would pave the way for both sites. The Thundercloud and Azurite developments planned for west Horseshoe Bay will have 48 homes between them. Fort Worth-based Crescent will design and...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
dailytrib.com
Cable cuts cause of 10-hour Vyve Broadband outage; service restored
Most Vyve Broadband customers in the Highland Lakes should have restored internet service Friday morning after an area-wide outage that began around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Service was fully restored around midnight, according to a company spokesperson. Commercial fiber was restored at about 6 p.m. Thursday. All fiber-based customers...
dailytrib.com
Thank you, Highland Lakes for another successful Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive
Highland Lakes Santas turned out in droves for The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Broadcast live all day from both Burnet and Marble Falls, the drive brought in $7,033 in monetary donations and hundreds of new toys. “This community always pulls through,” said...
dailytrib.com
LCRA grant for rainwater tank at dog rescue to aid firefighters
A $24,515 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative will help Highland Lakes Canine Rescue install a rainwater catchment system and a water tank for use by area firefighters. The Community Development Partnership program money, along with $16,780 in matching funds from the rescue, will pay...
dailytrib.com
Investigators seek tips in Burnet fire
Fire marshals and Burnet police are asking the community for information as they investigate the cause of a fire in the Reagor Air Conditioning building, 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet. What started the Dec. 5 blaze has yet to be determined. The Burnet Fire Department responded to the scene...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls EDC grants money for free dental care, financial health
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $18,000 for two community leverage grants — one that will provide free dental care and the other an education program to help bring residents out of poverty — during its regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7. Texas Mission of...
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wilcosun.com
Four development projects in Georgetown move ahead
City council greenlights proposed food courtyard, housing developments. Georgetown City Council approved rezoning requests and special use permits for several incoming developments during its November 22 meeting. Projects include an outdoor food vendor venue along Austin Avenue, a single-family subdivision and a townhome development. South Austin Avenue food courtyard A special use permit was granted to bring up to five permanent outdoor food vendors, as well as…
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
dailytrib.com
Art of the Meal cooking school mixes food and new friendships
Eyes closed, mouth gently chewing, Ginger Sprouse sighed as she tasted the latest twist on a Thanksgiving side dish in the kitchen at Art of the Meal in Marble Falls. “I am in my happy place,” she said. Opening her eyes, the cooking school owner turned her fork and...
Man arrested in Austin, suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags
Travis County court records filed Wednesday showed an undercover sting operation led to the arrest of a man suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags in Austin.
Killeen police chief to retire after 31 years in law enforcement
Serving as the Killeen police chief for 5 years, Kimble said the experience had been some of his "most rewarding years."
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
