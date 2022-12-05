Read full article on original website
Florida company purchases Silver Health CARE
Silver Health CARE and its five facilities have been purchased by a Florida-based national management company, in a deal that both parties said would improve rural health care delivery in the region — and even beyond. Dr. James Skee, one of the owners of Silver Health CARE, and Rise...
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
County: So long, Salas, goodbye, Gomez, ciao, cows
Thursday’s Grant County Commission meeting was the last for departing District 2 Commissioner Javier Salas, as well as outgoing Sheriff Frank Gomez, both of whom exchanged parting sentiments with the rest of the commission and staff. “I’ve learned so much from you, and being on this commission with you...
Delinquent property auction in Deming next week
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) –The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction next week over two days. The auction will take place on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 in the Luna County Administration Building at 700 S. Silver Ave. in Deming. The auction will start at 10:00 a.m. on both […]
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
- Band’s first original song 30 years in the making
A song written 30 years ago by a Santa Clara man is getting new life with a recording by the songwriter’s latest band. Grant County band Siempre debuted the song “Illusiones de Amor” in a pre-release party Nov. 26 at the Brown Derby in Santa Clara. The song was written by drummer George Montoya when he was 18.
