Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
ibmadison.com

Madison Reading Project celebrates giving 100,000 books this year

Amira & Hamza, The War to Save the Worlds by Samira Ahmed will be Madison Reading Project’s 100,000th book given away this year when it’s distributed to a child at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “In a season noted for honoring generous giving, we’re celebrating...
isthmus.com

Train station belongs in downtown Madison

The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location

MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
nbc15.com

City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
ibmadison.com

Madison schools project continued decline in enrollment

The Madison School District has fewer students this year than it did last year, and the Madison School Board was informed on Dec. 5 that the trend is likely to continue for at least the next five years, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The culprit is...
ibmadison.com

Bakery operation expands on Madison’s east side

The Baked Lab, a three-year-old project for owner Shawn Bolduc, has nearly doubled its size with a new space in the Madison Enterprise Center run by Common Wealth Development at 100 S. Baldwin St., according to a report from The Capital Times. Bolduc founded Baked Lab in 2019 with funds...
ibmadison.com

Sun Prairie downtown business owners get reminder to remove snow

Snow accumulation may have been minimal so far this season, but Sun Prairie city officials nevertheless are reminding downtown property and business owners to clear their snow, especially if their business or property is on a corner, according to a story in the Sun Prairie Star. Sun Prairie BID and...
nbc15.com

Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation

Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. UW-Madison Defensive Coordinator and former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Badgers at the end of the season. Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The West...
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Morning rush hour traffic delayed due to snowy conditions, crashes

MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and multiple minor crashes along the Beltline caused wide-reaching traffic delays throughout rush hour Friday morning. One crash on the westbound Beltline near Whitney Way, which was cleared around 8:15 a.m., caused backups as far as Rimrock Road. Minor crashes on the eastbound Beltline also caused backups stretching west to Gammon Road, according to WisDOT’s...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
Daily Cardinal

Madison’s airport most expensive in country, study finds

Prices are sky-high at Madison's airport, which now claims the dubious distinction of having the highest average ticket prices of the 100 busiest airports in the country, up from its previous ranking as number two, a study found. The November study, conducted by the financial technology company Smart Asset, found...
