Related
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
foxbaltimore.com
23-year-old killed in shooting in Cockeysville, arrest made in connection, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say that one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Cockeysville. Police say officers were called to a report of a shooting on the unit block of Queensbridge Court at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived,...
WBOC
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-Cambridge Police say two men are dead after shootings Thursday night. Police say they got to the 400 block of Pleasant Street around 7:15 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Then around 10 p.m. Cambridge Police say they...
WBOC
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Student Breaks Out Concealed Gun During School Fight At Maryland High School, Sheriff Says
A potentially scary and tragic scene nearly played out in Charles County when a student in a Maryland high school took out a concealed weapon during a fight with another teen on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, detectives from the Charles Coun…
Murderer At Large After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Altercation: Maryland State Police
Authorities say that a murder suspect is at large following the death of a Maryland man early on Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Fruitland resident Riley Lee Collick, 44, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Brendan Schilling
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Brendan Thomas Schilling, age 27 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Schilling is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Schilling is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
WBOC
Parsonsburg Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Intent to Distribute
WICOMICO CO., Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend over a decade behind bars after he was sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled and dangerous substance in September. The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says 26-year-old Phillip James Marvel pleaded guilty to...
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Vandalism Suspects At Cheseldine Car Wash
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 7:43 pm, the two suspects arrived at Cheseldine Car Wash in California in a Honda van. The two men...
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Road rage shooting on I-95 in White Marsh leaves one injured
WHITE MARSH, MD—MDTA Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night along northbound I-95 in White Marsh. According to authorities, a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan began at approximately at just after 10:15 p.m. on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15 (US 40).
