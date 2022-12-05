Read full article on original website
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Hand Over Control Over 'Friday' Films
The creator of the franchise wants Warner Bros to "do the right thing."
Beyond Rights Scores Raft of Sales in Benelux
Beyond Rights has scored a slew of new deals for more than 600 hours with broadcasters in Benelux, including Discovery, Disney, SBS and more. Among the new deals, Discovery licensed season three of Flipping Bangers, as well as the last three seasons of Abandoned Engineering, for its regional footprint. Disney,...
Wendy Darke Talks Predators
True to Nature, founded by former BBC Natural History Unit chief Wendy Darke, has been elevating wildlife filmmaking since its formation, tapping into the needs of a wealth of new commissioners in this segment. With Predators, for Sky Nature and Netflix, the team at True to Nature looked to bring a new perspective to the stories of five apex predators—polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana and cheetahs in Tanzania—with innovative filming and storytelling techniques, and narration via acclaimed British actor Tom Hardy. Darke tells TV Real Weekly about the new series, which premieres December 11.
‘Bridge of Spies’ Screenwriter to Adapt Sci-Fi Novel ‘A Radical Shift of Gravity’ for Hidden Pictures, IDW (EXCLUSIVE)
Matt Charman, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Bridge of Spies,” is adapting the science-fiction graphic novel “A Radical Shift of Gravity” into a feature film. Todd Lieberman’s production company Hidden Pictures and IDW Entertainment are backing the movie, which follows one family’s struggle to stay grounded amid a massive planetary transformation. Created by Nick Tapalansky and Kate Glasheen, “A Radical Shift of Gravity” is described as a fable that “explores the ties that bind a family together, the forces that threaten to pull them apart, and the quiet beauty of a world where everyone is floating away.” The story centers on Noah, a...
Netflix Buys CBC-HBO Max Drama ‘Sort Of’ for Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, ‘Line of Duty’ Sells in China – ATF
Abacus Media Rights has sold multi award-winning CBC/HBO MAX original comedy series “Sort Of” season 1 (8 x 30’) to Netflix in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, it was revealed at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. “Sort Of,” produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, is created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. The dramatic comedy sees Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest...
Korean Short Film Lands Series Adaptation
Viddsee Studios is adapting the Korean short film Human Form into a series called Alienated for launch on Mediacorp’s platforms in Singapore next year. The six-part show is being produced by Viddsee Studios alongside Korean filmmaker Doyeon Noh, the creator of Human Form. The viral short follows an 18-year-old girl, struggling with societal pressures, as she strikes a deal with an unusual entity that allows her to experience different lives through alternate universes.
Nippon TV & Envision’s CONNECTED Lands U.S. Option
Tomorrow Studios has optioned CONNECTED: The Homebound Detective, the Japanese crime drama format from Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV, for a U.S. adaptation. Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the U.S. version with Tomorrow Studios. The scripted format follows an agoraphobic young man who finds a tribe of online sleuths after being laid off, eventually being enlisted by local authorities to help solve crimes.
AsiaPac Perspectives: ITV Studios’ Augustus Dulgaro
Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP of distribution for the Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, shares with World Screen Newsflash his views on content trends across the region. ITV Studios is on the show floor at Asia TV Forum this week showcasing its extensive slate of non-scripted formats, factual offerings and drama series.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
Move Over, Hallmark: Coca-Cola Made 3 Christmas Films as It Dives Into Entertainment
Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas. The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.
The Mean One director teases 'nuts' sequel idea and collaboration with Terrifier producers
In horror-comedy, The Mean One, Terrifier 2 star David Howard Thornton plays a furry, green, Santa suit-wearing monster who murders anyone who celebrates Christmas in a small town. Directed and initially dreamed up by filmmaker Steven LaMorte, this parody of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! and its movie adaptations became...
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
This isn't your father's movie studio, and certainly not your grandfather's movie studio, either. According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmakers, directors, and special effects artists recently gathered to celebrate Amazon Studios’ new 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, California.
