YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal, and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950’s and settled in Niles.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO