Metro News
Defensive end Taijh Alston enters transfer portal
One of West Virginia’s most experienced defenders is the latest Mountaineer to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Thursday morning, defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is seeking a new home to use his final season of eligibility. Alston’s message said: “Mountaineer Nation, thank you for...
Metro News
WVU hosts defensive-minded Robert Morris Thursday evening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s three-game homestand concludes Thursday evening when the Mountaineers host Robert Morris at the Coliseum. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. RMU (6-2) is ranked 12th out of 350 Division I teams in...
Metro News
West Virginia rolls by Robert Morris, 72-42
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After starting Thursday’s contest against Robert Morris in the fashion it hoped to, West Virginia went into a lull for much of the second and third quarters as the Colonials battled back and hung around around at the WVU Coliseum. However, after Natalie Johnson’s jumper...
Metro News
Though Baker values retention, West Virginia’s new AD identifies plan for portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monday’s opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal for a 45-day window is sure to captivate college football fans across the country for much of December and January. Roster turnover has never been more prevalent in college athletics. Though circumstances are different everywhere, each program is...
Metro News
Report: JT Daniels to re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that WVU quarterback JT Daniels will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for a third time. After starting his college career at USC and then transferring to Georgia before arriving in Morgantown, Daniels will once again seek a new home. Daniels...
Metro News
After four games away from home, WVU opens four-game homestand vs. Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The carpet will be rolled out for Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers for the first time in 19 days when WVU hosts Navy Wednesday evening. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPNU. West Virginia suffered their second loss...
Metro News
With both teams rolling, Marshall and Duquesne set to battle in Pittsburgh
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall and Duquesne struggled last season on the hardwood. The Herd was 12-21 and the Dukes finished 6-24 in rather unforgettable campaigns. If early results are any indication, history won’t be repeating itself this season. Marshall has won seven straight games and Duquesne has won...
Metro News
Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win
Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
Metro News
81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack remembered at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several members of the public and members of the WVU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps gathered to remember the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Oglebay Plaza at the site of the mast of U.S.S. West Virginia on WVU’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
Metro News
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
Metro News
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
Metro News
Fairmont looks to start new tradition with first-ever Christmas tree lighting downtown
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The City of Fairmont is ready to host the first-ever Christmas tree lighting in the heart of downtown. The 20-foot Christmas tree is being placed at the entrance of the historic downtown shopping district across from the Huntington Bank and will brighten the night sky for the first time at a ceremony on Thursday, December 8. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and will kickoff the annual Fairmont Hometown Holiday Celebration, including the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
