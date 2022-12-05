FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The City of Fairmont is ready to host the first-ever Christmas tree lighting in the heart of downtown. The 20-foot Christmas tree is being placed at the entrance of the historic downtown shopping district across from the Huntington Bank and will brighten the night sky for the first time at a ceremony on Thursday, December 8. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and will kickoff the annual Fairmont Hometown Holiday Celebration, including the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO