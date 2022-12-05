Read full article on original website
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
WWE Star Reveals The Advice The Rock Gave Him
The Miz has shared the acting advice that The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, gave to him before his Hollywood debut. Outside of the ring, The Miz (Michael Mizanin) has played the lead role of Jake Carter in three films from ‘The Marine’ franchise. He’s also made appearances in the...
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
Former WWE Main Roster Star Addresses NXT Future
Apollo Crews has shared his thoughts on his move from the WWE main roster to NXT. Crews started out on the NXT roster, making his television debut for the brand in 2015. He was moved to the main roster in 2016 and had an eventful run, winning the US and Intercontinental titles during his Raw and SmackDown stints.
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
Major WWE Star Reflects On ‘Ups & Downs’ Of Their 2022
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to WWE the night before Survivor Series WarGames last month. Lynch was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the titular match. Lynch was off television...
WWE Star Returns To NXT In January
Announced during tonight’s NXT premium live event Deadline, the next NXT special event to kick off the new year. During tonight’s NXT premium live event, a vignette aired featuring a mystery woman although eagle eyed fans will know exactly who this was!. Despite the vignette not featuring her...
WWE Commentator Breaks Down In Tears Live On Air
A WWE legend who is on commentary for NXT’s premium live event on Peacock, premium live event, has broken down in tears live on the air. On tonight’s NXT premium live event NXT Deadline, the first match of the night was the inaugural winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge.
WWE Star Teases Incorporating Legend Into New Character
Has a WWE SmackDown star just added an extra element to their new character via suggestion on Twitter? It seems one legend is game to return!. When a fan on Twitter asked about a rumor that Sgt. Slaughter was going to be Lacey Evans’ new manager, Slaughter responded!. Being...
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
Here’s What Happened With Triple H & Kurt Angle After WWE SmackDown (Video)
Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the hometown of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The show was headlined by a Kurt Angle birthday celebration in his hometown, complete with milk truck. The angle saw Kurt and fellow Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson drench...
New WWE Signings Potentially Revealed, Plans For Reality Show
Details on plans for a new WWE reality show featuring new signings have possibly been revealed, ahead of two stars’ potential returns. Since Triple H took over creative in July, a number of WWE stars have returned to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano and most recently Tegan Nox.
WWE Star Attacked In SmackDown Parking Lot (Video)
In recent weeks, Shotzi has been a thorn in the side of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Shotzi faced off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at Survivor Series WarGames, with Ronda scoring the victory. Shotzi, as well as Raquel Rodriguez, came to...
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
Top NXT Star Reacts To William Regal’s WWE Return
William Regal is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling, per Tony Khan himself at the recent ROH Final Battle media call. Regal’s AEW departure will see him return to WWE in the new year, with him reportedly unable to appear on screen for the company. Regal’s return...
Trent Seven Status Revealed After AEW & ROH Appearances
An update has emerged on former WWE NXT star Trent Seven’s status, following his recent appearances for AEW and ROH. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage, unsuccessfully challenging for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship. The former NXT Tag Team Champion also made an...
AEW Star Shares Creative Details Behind Highly Praised AEW Promo
Ricky Starks has detailed the creative process behind his recent promo with MJF. During the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks exchanged words during an in-ring segment. The promo was been praised by fans and critics alike, with one WWE Hall of Famer comparing it to...
WWE Confirms Rumored Guest Appearance For SmackDown Tonight
On a night that already marks the return of Kurt Angle to WWE for this birthday celebration, now another guest has been confirmed. Earlier today we brought you the report of a variety of Kurt Angle specific props that have been brought in for the show, including in reference to Angle’s infamous milk segment.
Released WWE Star Confirms Recent Return Rumour?
Under the Triple H WWE regime, it seems to be every week that a new report emerges about another former star returning to the company. Most recently, Tegan Nox made her return, coming to the aid of Liv Morgan on SmackDown against Damage CTRL. Another women’s wrestling star that is...
