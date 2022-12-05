ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Man Accused Of Stealing CBD Gummies From Convenience Store In Monticello

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aUa2_0jYDSlFC00
Nigdrew Reynolds Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A man from the region has been charged with the alleged robbery of a convenience store.

The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 2 in Monticello around 10:45 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 21

On Nov. 21, Nigdrew Reynolds, age 29, of Monticello entered the Citgo Convenience store at 68 Pleasant St., handed a bag to a clerk, and demanded she fills the bag with CBD gummies which were located behind the counter, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Reynolds then fled the store with the bag filled with packages of CBD gummies valued at $1,300, Johnstone said.

Reynolds was arrested at the Sullivan County Courthouse on Dec. 2 by Monticello Police after he had appeared on an unrelated matter.

He was charged with robbery and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam

LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
FALLSBURG, NY
Daily Voice

Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.
CARMEL, IN
Daily Voice

Hyde Park Woman Nabbed For Dealing Meth, Cocaine, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with allegedly dealing cocaine and methamphetamine throughout the area. Dutchess County resident Alexus Lemmon, age 28, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Lemmon was nabbed when Dutchess County Task Force agents executed a...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy