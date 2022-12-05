ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson, PA

YAHOO!

Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting

Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug sale resulting in death

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
MILFORD, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences

A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with raping woman he allegedly held captive

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape charges. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2 a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye. During an investigation, officers said […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with attempted kidnapping

Dushore, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home and take their 6-year-old son. State Police at Laporte were called to a home on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The boy's mother reportedly told police that 50-year-old Jeffrey Wettlaufer had tried to force his way in through a door, then smashed a window in an attempt to get into the house. ...
DUSHORE, PA
WBRE

One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic

Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
EAGLES MERE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies in car crash in Pike County

BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County. State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall. That sent...
PIKE COUNTY, PA

