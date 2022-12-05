Read full article on original website
Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting
Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
Man charged with drug sale resulting in death
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Woman sentenced for helping inmate escape
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Columbia County who helped her boyfriend, Robert Vargo, flee the area after he escaped from a work detail wh
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences
A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
Man charged with raping woman he allegedly held captive
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape charges. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2 a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye. During an investigation, officers said […]
Scranton firefighter charged with assault, harassment after domestic incident
Dec. 8—A Scranton Fire Department lieutenant faces charges after city police say he knocked his wife into a wall when he forced open a door and then argued with her while holding a handgun last month at their East Mountain home. A preliminary hearing for Timothy Sean O'Connor on...
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
Two men charged in I-81 road rage incident in Lackawanna County
Dec. 8—Two drivers forced another motorist into the median along Interstate 81 and then chased her to the Dunmore barracks after she attempted to pass a slow-moving caravan of show cars on the highway last month, state police said. Bryan J. Nazario Jimenez, 21, 314 Church St., Apt. 2,...
Attorney expected to seek suppression of statements in Wilkes-Barre homicide case
WILKES-BARRE — Despite an attorney’s pledge to file a motion in an attempt to keep an unsolicited statement by his client from bei
Judge refuses to recuse self from trial despite claims of pre-determined guilt
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge denied a request to recuse himself from overseeing a jury trial related to a Wilkes-Barre shooting
Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
Man charged with attempted kidnapping
Dushore, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home and take their 6-year-old son. State Police at Laporte were called to a home on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The boy's mother reportedly told police that 50-year-old Jeffrey Wettlaufer had tried to force his way in through a door, then smashed a window in an attempt to get into the house. ...
One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic
Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
Man dies in car crash in Pike County
BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County. State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall. That sent...
