A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO