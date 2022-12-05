ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
411mania.com

Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit

In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
411mania.com

More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue

– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22

It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
CEDAR PARK, TX
411mania.com

Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend

– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
ARLINGTON, TX
411mania.com

Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Use ROH World Title To “Showcase” Young Talent

In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli talked about challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title and what he would like to see happen if he regains the belt. He spoke about his philosophy regarding title defense matches and what he hopes he can use it for should he defeat Jericho this weekend. You can read a highlight from Castagnoli below.
411mania.com

Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023

– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name

MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the following bouts will take place on Friday’s show:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic...
411mania.com

ROH Honor Club Website Back Online

ROH Honor Club looks to be back in session, with the website back online. As first noticed by Wrestling Inc, the website for the streaming service is once again online and shows eeveral past ROH PPVs and episodes of ROH TV. The list of PPVs includes the ones from the...
411mania.com

AEW World Title Match & More Set For AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming

Ricky Starks will get his AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup was announced on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:. * AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks.
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Roman Reigns the Biggest Star in Wrestling?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com

Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board

Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy