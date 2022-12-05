Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
411mania.com
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
411mania.com
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Discusses The British Bulldog’s Surprising Return To WWE In Attitude Era, Vince’s Possible Motivation
Jim Ross discussed the surprising return of Davey Boy Smith to the WWE during the Attitude Era on a recent episode of Grilling With JR, including being surprised at Davey’s rehiring, Vince’s possible motivations, and unaired sit-down interviews they had done. Check out some highlights below:. On Bulldog’s...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Use ROH World Title To “Showcase” Young Talent
In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli talked about challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title and what he would like to see happen if he regains the belt. He spoke about his philosophy regarding title defense matches and what he hopes he can use it for should he defeat Jericho this weekend. You can read a highlight from Castagnoli below.
411mania.com
Various News: This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Is Online, MLW War Chamber Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest MLW Insider with EJ Nduka
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring X-Pac and the Street Profits. – Tickets for MLW War Chamber go on sale tomorrow. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. – The latest MLW Insider with EJ...
411mania.com
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the following bouts will take place on Friday’s show:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic...
411mania.com
ROH Honor Club Website Back Online
ROH Honor Club looks to be back in session, with the website back online. As first noticed by Wrestling Inc, the website for the streaming service is once again online and shows eeveral past ROH PPVs and episodes of ROH TV. The list of PPVs includes the ones from the...
411mania.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
411mania.com
AEW World Title Match & More Set For AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming
Ricky Starks will get his AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup was announced on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:. * AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Roman Reigns the Biggest Star in Wrestling?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Comments / 0