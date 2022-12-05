The PGA TOUR Champions presented five awards at its annual Tournament Meetings on Dec. 7, and among the winners was the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison. The American Family Insurance Championship was recognized with the Sales Award, presented annually to the PGA TOUR Champions event that shows tremendous sales growth year over year, while establishing high sales marks in all areas. The event brought in more than $3 million in tournament revenue and saw a 27% increase in their year-to-year sales. The American Family Insurance Championship also saw more the $600,000 in new business and more than $750,000 in multiyear business, with 45 new business deals and over 140 renewal deals.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO