ibmadison.com
Madison business wins Vets Ready Employer Initiative award
A Madison business is among several Wisconsin employers being recognized under the Vets Ready Employer Initiative. According to the office of Gov. Tony Evers, the initiative encourages employers to “establish a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect with veterans in the community and their families.”
ibmadison.com
StartingBlock Madison names new executive director
Following a national search, Scott Mosley has been appointed the new executive director of StartingBlock Madison. Mosley’s strong experience building companies and organizations, along with his ability to attract funds to support entrepreneurs, will help to propel StartingBlock Madison’s next stage of growth and guide the community’s stakeholders as they navigate a difficult economic environment amid changes in where and how innovation happens, according to a news release from the entrepreneurial hub.
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
ibmadison.com
New employee union receives recognition from Noble Knight Games
Fitchburg game store Noble Knight Games has voluntarily recognized its employees’ new union, a month after its workers announced they were unionizing, according to a report from The Capital Times. The union, called Noble Knight Games United, was organized through Communications Workers of America. It will consist of 58...
ibmadison.com
Amid recession talk, 90% of Madison businesses remain optimistic
First Business Bank did something different for its annual economic trends program, but one result — ongoing optimism among Madison businesses — hasn’t changed. Instead of an annual survey taken in the fall, with the findings announced in early December, First Business decided instead to conduct live polls of attendees on seven economic and business questions during today’s program, held at Monona Terrace. Panel discussions on each topic were held as the polls were conducted via smartphones, and on the key question about business performance in 2023, nearly of 90% of the roughly 100 local businesses operators in attendance gave an upbeat response.
Daily Cardinal
Madison’s airport most expensive in country, study finds
Prices are sky-high at Madison's airport, which now claims the dubious distinction of having the highest average ticket prices of the 100 busiest airports in the country, up from its previous ranking as number two, a study found. The November study, conducted by the financial technology company Smart Asset, found...
ibmadison.com
State officials want to give out additional $28M in small business COVID relief funds
Wisconsin officials have distributed more than $72 million to individual small businesses statewide in the form of $10,000 grants since August 2021, but now they’re aiming to hand out $28 million more by Jan. 1, according to a report in Isthmus. As many as 525 Dane County businesses have...
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
ibmadison.com
Stoughton recognized as national leader in renewable energy
Stoughton has once again received national recognition from the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for the community’s renewable energy efforts, according to a news release from Stoughton Utilities. The NREL evaluated the renewable energy efforts of utilities in four categories and released lists of the...
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
ibmadison.com
Madison Reading Project celebrates giving 100,000 books this year
Amira & Hamza, The War to Save the Worlds by Samira Ahmed will be Madison Reading Project’s 100,000th book given away this year when it’s distributed to a child at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “In a season noted for honoring generous giving, we’re celebrating...
ibmadison.com
American Family Insurance Championship wins award from PGA TOUR Champions
The PGA TOUR Champions presented five awards at its annual Tournament Meetings on Dec. 7, and among the winners was the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison. The American Family Insurance Championship was recognized with the Sales Award, presented annually to the PGA TOUR Champions event that shows tremendous sales growth year over year, while establishing high sales marks in all areas. The event brought in more than $3 million in tournament revenue and saw a 27% increase in their year-to-year sales. The American Family Insurance Championship also saw more the $600,000 in new business and more than $750,000 in multiyear business, with 45 new business deals and over 140 renewal deals.
ibmadison.com
Rutabaga Paddlesports opens new Fitchburg location
Rutabaga Paddlesports has a new home in Fitchburg, officially cutting the ribbon on its new location Dec. 6, according to a report from Channel3000. Rutabaga broke ground on the site earlier this year, which features a pond right outside and is located just down the road from Nine Springs Creek, giving customers a chance to use their new products almost immediately after purchase. The new facility, located at 2620 Rimrock Road, is also carbon neutral and features its own solar array.
ibmadison.com
Bakery operation expands on Madison’s east side
The Baked Lab, a three-year-old project for owner Shawn Bolduc, has nearly doubled its size with a new space in the Madison Enterprise Center run by Common Wealth Development at 100 S. Baldwin St., according to a report from The Capital Times. Bolduc founded Baked Lab in 2019 with funds...
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
ibmadison.com
Madison schools project continued decline in enrollment
The Madison School District has fewer students this year than it did last year, and the Madison School Board was informed on Dec. 5 that the trend is likely to continue for at least the next five years, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The culprit is...
captimes.com
MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades
Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
