WCTV

Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting

The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. FAMU said surveillance footage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Tallahassee Reports

Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

