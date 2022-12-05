Read full article on original website
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
WCTV
Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. FAMU said surveillance footage...
WCTV
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested after assaulting mother, and terroristic threats against officers
A man is behind bars after assaulting his mother and Valdosta police officers, along with damaging officers' uniform and equipment. On Tuesday, December 6, around 9:45 a.m. the Valdosta Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Connell Road, after receiving a call to report that a family member had locked their mother out of her home.
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
wfxl.com
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident
The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.
