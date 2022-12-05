Read full article on original website
Torrington brothers open Swing Factory virtual golf center
TORRINGTON — Golfers looking for a place to practice their skills now can visit courses from around the world without leaving Water Street. Torrington brothers Jordan Levesque and Josh Levesque opened The Swing Factory earlier this month, bringing a golf center allows players to hone their skills through a virtual program but with real clubs and balls.
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
Disney on Ice is returning to Connecticut this December with 'Into the Magic' show
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Everyone's favorite Disney characters are returning to Connecticut in Disney on Ice's "Into the Magic" show. The event will be held at Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Amphitheater on Dec. 22 - 26. Disney characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" will be a part of the ice skating show. During the show, these characters will move around the ice, telling stories from their respective movies with dance performances set to music. Each movie will have its own time on the ice.
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
Opinion: Enhancements to the Avenue make Greenwich safer
Last spring, the Representative Town Meeting voted in support of the Arch and Grigg streets intersection improvements. Subsequently, the project’s path to become reality has led to some changes in the original design plan that address concerns by residents in the debate last Spring. This decision is now before the RTM. I strongly support its passage, and urge my fellow RTM members to do the same.
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
Qinxuan Pan pleads not guilty after judge finds probable cause in Yale graduate student's homicide
NEW HAVEN — Almost two years after Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang was fatally shot last year, a Massachusetts man suspected of pulling the trigger pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records show. Qinxuan Pan's plea came two days after Judge Jon Alander determined there was probable cause for the...
Randy Cox's lawyers have 'grave doubts' about why New Haven police say van made sudden stop
NEW HAVEN — An attorney representing Randy Cox said his legal team has "grave doubts" about the existence of a car an officer claims cut through an intersection and caused him to slam on the brakes of the police transport van, resulting in his client's paralyzing injuries. The abrupt...
Norwalk installs first electric vehicle charger on city property
NORWALK — The city’s first electric car charging port, available for public use, was unveiled and plugged in Thursday morning at Fodor Farm. City and state officials gathered in the parking lot of the historic Fodor Farm to discuss Norwalk’s commitment to go green and encouraged residents to consider electric vehicles.
One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say
NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Waterbury police: Crack, heroin and loaded gun found in stolen car
WATERBURY — Two local men were taken into custody Wednesday night after police say they found crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded gun in an illegally parked vehicle. In a news release Friday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said officers with the department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Washington Street due to recent quality-of-life complaints in the area. Officers saw two men inside an illegally parked vehicle with other violations around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Milford homicide shows CT domestic violence victims need more protections, advocates say
MILFORD – By all appearances, Julie Minogue did everything she was supposed to when Ewen Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old allegedly sent her 220 harassing text messages last month. “Try not to get killed with that stupid f---ing mouth of yours,” Dewitt said in one of the texts,...
