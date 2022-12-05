Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape
HOUSTON (AP) — Two reviews of the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people found a multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches and poorly applied restraints helped lead to his getaway. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducted an internal review and hired an outside firm for an independent review. The reviews were released Thursday. Both reports found correctional officers who worked at the unit where Gonzalo Lopez was housed, and who were with him on the bus didn’t properly strip search him or ensure that his handcuffs were properly secured. Three weeks after his May 12 escape, Lopez killed a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons on their family ranch located between Dallas and Houston. Lopez was later killed by police.
abc17news.com
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case. Schmitt’s office accuses Gardner of concealing gunshot residue testing that “tends to provide that Johnson is guilty.”
abc17news.com
5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court
Five Connecticut police officers have appeared in court for the first time since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man who suffered a neck injury and was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van with no seatbelts. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge Thursday. Their cases were continued to Jan. 11. Randy Cox fractured his neck in June when police say the officer driving the van braked hard to avoid a collision. Officers at the police station pulled Cox out of the van by his feet and accused him of faking his injuries before he was brought to a hospital. The officers’ lawyers declined to comment Thursday.
abc17news.com
State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota investigators say that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson of St. Paul was fatally shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Johnson as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence in the case.
abc17news.com
Two teens arrested for Atlanta shooting last month that killed 12- and 15-year-olds, police say
Atlanta Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting last month that left a 12-year-old and 15-year-old dead, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in a news conference Wednesday. At least four other teenagers were injured in the shooting, which police previously said occurred on the 17th Street...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
abc17news.com
Northwest Kansas newspapers sold to Mullen Newspapers
OBERLIN, Kan. (AP) — Six northwestern Kansas newspapers and a shopper have been sold to brothers from Washington and Montana. The Oberlin Herald reported that Jesse and Lloyd Mullen of Mullen Newspapers purchased The Herald, Colby Free Press, The Goodland Star-News, The Norton Star-Telegram, The St. Francis Herald, Bird City Times and The Country Advocate shopper from Steve and Cynthia Haynes, who are retiring after nearly 30 years with the newspapers. The Mullen brothers said they were born into a newspaper family in Wyoming, and have bought and operated several newspapers in the western and northwestern U.S. They named Frank Perea of Holyoke, Colorado, as publisher. Perea said he plans to move to northwestern Kansas in 2023.
abc17news.com
MU condemns racist social media post made by student
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
abc17news.com
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Dec. 8, 2022
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
