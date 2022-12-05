(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO