Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
A Train, Freezing Weather Hamper Clover Island Fire Response
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department is releasing more of a detailed account of the fire off the Clover Island Yacht Club that destroyed two boat houses and damaged three others. In a statement released by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the first engines heading to the scene were delayed slightly due to a "train preventing a direct response to the incident." When the arrived crews discovered a boat house fire that was threatening several other boat houses nearby.
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
Fire Off Clover Island Destroys Two Boathouses
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two boathouses are destroyed, with three others damaged from a fire just off the Clover Island Yacht club around 7:30 this morning. Fire crews from Kennewick arrived on scene to find heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing high into the air from the blaze, of which the cause is still under investigation. Pasco Fire Department was called into assist with their fire boat so crews could fight the fire on the water. Kennewick was able to move an aerial ladder truck just off the river so they could spray water on the flames.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
Kennewick Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
RIchland Police To Launch Bold New Recruitment, Retention Program
Although we are not seeing the mass exodus of law enforcement officers like they are in Seattle, our local jurisdictions have seen higher than normal departures and retirements following the legislature's' assault' on agencies with their so-called police reform. Richland PD to offer new recruitment, retention program. Richland Police Chief...
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
Bikes for Tikes Rolls Out 1400 New Bicycles in Kennewick
Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago. The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all...
Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on New Parks, Space Master Plan
You probably wouldn't want a developer to tinker with your yard, nearby space, or even home without some input, right? Same for your city. Citizens are encouraged to look over Pasco's new parks, and open space plans. According to information released by the City of Pasco, they are looking for...
Barstool Sports Features Hilarious Pasco Video on TikTok
Whether you're a fan or not, Barstool Sports is almost unavoidable in this day in age. Despite the controversy, Barstool has cultivated its brand through its variety of content including articles, videos, interviews, podcasts, and very well-run social media pages across various platforms. I will stand by Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review series all day. I love what Biz and Ryan Whitney have done with their Spittin' Chiclets hockey podcast. Look, Barstool Sports is legit in the modern sports mediascape. But they've been branching out in regard to their content.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0