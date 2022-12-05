Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
wbap.com
Athena Strand’s grief-stricken mother makes first public comments during candlelight vigil
Paradise, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Remembrances vigils continue for little Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed in rural Paradise on December 30. Last night at the First Baptist Church Cottondale thousands gathered for candlelight vigil, where Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy made her first public comments. She thanked the...
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
wbap.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
wbap.com
Hundreds gather to pray for Athena Strand’s family
Decatur, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Hundreds of people gathered for a prayer vigil for Athena Strand last night. The event outside the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur was organized by County Judge J.D. Clark for the 7-year old who was kidnapped and murdered by a FedEx driver who confessed last week.
wbap.com
JPS Health Breaks Ground on Tarrant County Facility
(WBAP/KLIF) — One Tarrant County community is receiving a new primary care health facility. Southwest Tarrant County is receiving one of four planned JPS Health Network facilities based on area growth and the lack of healthcare services. JPS broke ground, Wednesday, on the new Medical Home Southwest Tarrant that...
wbap.com
Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
