Irving, TX

wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Hundreds gather to pray for Athena Strand’s family

Decatur, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Hundreds of people gathered for a prayer vigil for Athena Strand last night. The event outside the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur was organized by County Judge J.D. Clark for the 7-year old who was kidnapped and murdered by a FedEx driver who confessed last week.
DECATUR, TX
wbap.com

JPS Health Breaks Ground on Tarrant County Facility

(WBAP/KLIF) — One Tarrant County community is receiving a new primary care health facility. Southwest Tarrant County is receiving one of four planned JPS Health Network facilities based on area growth and the lack of healthcare services. JPS broke ground, Wednesday, on the new Medical Home Southwest Tarrant that...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
DALLAS, TX

