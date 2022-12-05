ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community. On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure. Now through January 31, 2023, former members of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LES asking customers to report outages online

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to report power outages online as its third-party reporting phone system is experiencing issues. According to LES, the phone system for outages is ‘still experiencing temporary, intermittent service, resulting in some callers receiving a busy signal.”. LES is asking...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

The latest happenings in Lincoln

December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

USPS recommends shipping “sooner than later” during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Holiday deadlines are inching closer and in order to make sure your gifts and cards are under the tree in time, the United States Postal Service recommends shipping sooner rather than later. Last year alone, the postal service accepted 13.2 billion letters and packages with an...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

December Full Moon

Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 10 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
OMAHA, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tips for dealing with renters insurance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures drop, the risk of fire increases from people using space heaters, fire places or candles. In just the last week, 10/11 NOW reporters have been on the scene of three of those fires. A malfunctioning electric furnace was to blame for one fire. For renters, these fires can spell disaster.
1011now.com

December 8th Drought Monitor Update

December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Christmas at Crystal lights up Fairbury campground in December

FAIRBURY, NE — What is starting to become a Christmas tradition is back up and running in Fairbury. Christmas at Crystal hopes to bring the holiday spirit to people around southeast Nebraska with the help of local community groups and businesses who set up their own displays around Crystal Springs, a local campground and fishing area.
FAIRBURY, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York Forecast

Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

4 cheetah cubs born at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A safari park just outside Omaha welcomes four cheetah cubs. According to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the four cheetah cubs were born Nov. 4 this year to mother Clio and father Refu. The cubs were born at an off-display breeding site at the...
ASHLAND, NE
1011now.com

Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans remember family members on Pearl Harbor anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 81 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor--Lincoln residents and officials took time to remember. Dozens gathered at the Auld Pavilion for a ceremony, which started at 11:55 a.m. or 7:55 a.m. in Hawaii’s time zone--which is when the attack happened on December 7th, 1941.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block

GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
GENEVA, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy