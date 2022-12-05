Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community. On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure. Now through January 31, 2023, former members of...
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
1011now.com
LES asking customers to report outages online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to report power outages online as its third-party reporting phone system is experiencing issues. According to LES, the phone system for outages is ‘still experiencing temporary, intermittent service, resulting in some callers receiving a busy signal.”. LES is asking...
1011now.com
The latest happenings in Lincoln
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
1011now.com
USPS recommends shipping “sooner than later” during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Holiday deadlines are inching closer and in order to make sure your gifts and cards are under the tree in time, the United States Postal Service recommends shipping sooner rather than later. Last year alone, the postal service accepted 13.2 billion letters and packages with an...
1011now.com
December Full Moon
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 10 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
1011now.com
Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
1011now.com
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - By Dec. 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County will have, on average, already seen three inches of snow. In 2022, the area has only had a dusting, not even an inch. In total, crews cover roughly 300 miles of asphalt and nearly 1,100 miles of gravel across the county....
1011now.com
Tips for dealing with renters insurance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures drop, the risk of fire increases from people using space heaters, fire places or candles. In just the last week, 10/11 NOW reporters have been on the scene of three of those fires. A malfunctioning electric furnace was to blame for one fire. For renters, these fires can spell disaster.
1011now.com
December 8th Drought Monitor Update
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas at Crystal lights up Fairbury campground in December
FAIRBURY, NE — What is starting to become a Christmas tradition is back up and running in Fairbury. Christmas at Crystal hopes to bring the holiday spirit to people around southeast Nebraska with the help of local community groups and businesses who set up their own displays around Crystal Springs, a local campground and fishing area.
1011now.com
Our Town York Forecast
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
1011now.com
4 cheetah cubs born at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A safari park just outside Omaha welcomes four cheetah cubs. According to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the four cheetah cubs were born Nov. 4 this year to mother Clio and father Refu. The cubs were born at an off-display breeding site at the...
1011now.com
Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
1011now.com
Nebraskans remember family members on Pearl Harbor anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 81 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor--Lincoln residents and officials took time to remember. Dozens gathered at the Auld Pavilion for a ceremony, which started at 11:55 a.m. or 7:55 a.m. in Hawaii’s time zone--which is when the attack happened on December 7th, 1941.
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
Comments / 0