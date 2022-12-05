Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Frito-Lay's 2022 Holiday Snack Lineup Is Here
This year, when your least favorite uncle calls you a snowflake for asking where the recycling bin is, instead of launching into a speech about the climate that he's not going to comprehend or listen to, just say: "Yep." And then, reach for your bag of Cheetos Snowflakes White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks. It's conflict resolution and tasty little treats all in one.
Thrillist
Kiss Zoom Holidays Goodbye—It's Time for the Revenge Family Reunion
The Canceled Family Reunions of the Pandemic™ were painful. Fire halls and picnic shelters across the country sat empty, just waiting to witness an awkward conversation between Boomer relatives and their Gen Z descendants. Deposits were lost. Casseroles went unbaked. And, devastatingly, loved ones passed away without a chance to see their extended relatives again. The pandemic took many things from us, but time with family was one of the most poignant losses.
Thrillist
Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
Thrillist
A Parent’s Guide to Getting Back into Weed
It hasn’t been an easy couple of years for parents out there. Was it ever though? Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, parents tend to put their children’s needs before their own. Time for themselves is the first thing to get cut when the schedule gets tight. However, it’s not possible to pour from an empty cup. One wellness practice more parents have access to with every election: legal cannabis. However, depending on where you live and how your social circles feel about cannabis, you may have not felt comfortable wandering into these greener pastures just yet.
Thrillist
New York Liquor Stores Can Now Stay Open on Christmas Day
This year, New Yorkers will have until the very last minute to purchase that bottle of wine to bring to the Christmas dinner. Thanks to legislation passed in New York's 2023 fiscal year budget, liquor stores in New York now have the option to open on Christmas Day as well. Christmas Eve is famously known to be a busy shopping day for many liquor stores, and the opportunity to keep open the day after as well can potentially result in a boost in sales.
Thrillist
Popeyes Has a New Chicken Sandwich Combo Deal for $6.99 All This Month
Popeyes knows that you have maxed out your credit cards this holiday season, even though you've also used Klarna, Zip, Afterpay, and Affirm to break up the cost of your purchases. (Black Friday sales somehow turn off my ability to reason.) But, the chain doesn't want you to skimp on getting your protein, just because you've entered into a precarious game of financial Jenga.
Thrillist
Get Your Hands (and Kitchen) Dirty Baking Pita Bread with Kids
The first time I tried to bake pita bread with my five year old, it didn’t quite turn out. Ahana, my daughter, accidentally added extra water while kneading the dough, and so our initial attempt quickly became too sticky to handle. Jennifer Latham tells me not to worry. “Even...
