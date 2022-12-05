Read full article on original website
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
SmackDown Star Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
One of the stars of SmackDown has made her in-ring debut on the main roster, several months after making her first appearance for the blue brand. Scarlett returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross on August 5th, 2022 after being released by the company less than a year earlier. The star resumed her role as Kross’ valet, accompanying him to the ring for his matches.
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
“He Walked Right By Me” – Ric Flair Details Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has detailed the issues he has gone through with Seth Rollins and says Rollins is “mad” at him. Ric Flair has had his ups and downs with WWE in recent years with one point of contention being Becky Lynch referring to herself as ‘The Man’ in the company which triggered an argument over copyright and royalties.
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Milestone As WWE Champion
As Roman Reigns continues to dominate as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he has reached yet another huge milestone. Ever since Roman Reigns captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Survivor Series in 2015, he has been a permanent feature of the company’s main event scene.
Gable Steveson Appears On SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made his Smackdown debut to join in on the celebration for Kurt Angle’s birthday. The connection between Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson is an obvious one. They are the only two Olympic Gold Medalists in WWE history. Angle won (with a broken freakin’ neck) Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Atlanta Summer Olympics in 1996. Steveson won Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were pushed back one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the games from happening in 2020.
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Dealing With Similar Short-Term Injuries
Two of WWE’s biggest stars are dealing with injuries as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are given time off to recover. The first-ever Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches on the WWE main roster took place at Survivor Series on November 26th. That WarGames saw Roman Reigns leading...
MJF Calls Out “Empty Headed Prima Donna” MMA Stars
AEW World Champion MJF has lashed out at MMA stars as he continues his assault on UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. Now MJF has conquered the world of AEW when he became the company’s World Champion at Full Gear by defeating Jon Moxley, he seemingly has his sights set on UFC star Paddy The Baddy.
Jim Cornette Says William Regal Leaving AEW Could Be “The Best Thing” For Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks William Regal leaving AEW could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for company President, Tony Khan. William Regal’s time in AEW is all but over after Tony Khan confirmed that he had honoured a request made by Regal not to exercise an option to extend his contract past the end of the year.
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
John Cena Returning To WWE For Final Smackdown Of 2022
John Cena is back in WWE for the last episode of Smackdown in 2022. It has been about six months since John Cena appeared on the June 27th episode of Raw, which was a celebration of Cena’s 20-year run in WWE. Since then, Cena has been away from WWE because he’s busy filming movies, television shows, being in commercials and other things like “The Independent” on Peacock along with the comedy feature “The Bubble” at Netflix.
Long-Time NXT UK Star Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Rampage
A former champion in NXT and NXT UK has made their debut for AEW with a title match on Rampage on Friday. On Rampage, Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. Seven was part of the Moustache Mountain team with Tyler Bate, mainly plying his trade on NXT UK. Seven was released from his WWE contract in August 2022 as part of a mass exodus of talent from that brand as it shut down to make way for the promised NXT Europe.
Miro Reportedly Declined Creative Idea That AEW Pitched To Him
Miro has been absent from AEW for a long time and he apparently shot down an idea that was pitched to him. Since his AEW debut in September, Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) has only wrestled in 29 matches in over two years. While his run in AEW has included a TNT Title reign in 2021 that lasted for 140 days, he hasn’t wrestled much in 2022. In fact, Miro has only wrestled four matches in AEW this year.
ROH Final Battle 2022 Results
The results for the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022: Final Battle. Here are the results of the matches that took place at ROH Final Battle from College Park Center in Dallas (Arlington), Texas on Saturday, December 10th. It had a 4pm ET/3 pm CT start time and ran for about three hours.
Full ROH Final Battle Card Revealed: Former WWE Star, NJPW Talent & More To Compete
The final AEW-produced pay-per-view of the year is called ROH Final Battle with several titles on the line. Today’s the day (December 10th) for ROH Final Battle with a unique 4pm ET/3pm CT start time for the show taking place in Dallas, Texas. You can watch ROH Final Battle on Bleacher Report in the US and there are other outlets internationally such as FITE TV, PPV.com and other providers.
Cody Rhodes Back Working For WWE Despite Injury
Cody Rhodes has been spotted back at work for WWE despite the major injury that has seen him out of action since Hell In A Cell in June. Cody Rhodes caused a sensation when he and his wife Brandi announced they were leaving AEW in early 2022. A bigger commotion was to come when The American Nightmare returned to WWE for the first time since 2016 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.
The John Report: WWE Smackdown 12/09/22 Review
This week’s WWE Smackdown featured The Usos defending the Tag Team Titles against Sheamus & Butch while Kurt Angle was on hand for a birthday celebration. From the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this is Smackdown for episode #1216. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
