A former champion in NXT and NXT UK has made their debut for AEW with a title match on Rampage on Friday. On Rampage, Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. Seven was part of the Moustache Mountain team with Tyler Bate, mainly plying his trade on NXT UK. Seven was released from his WWE contract in August 2022 as part of a mass exodus of talent from that brand as it shut down to make way for the promised NXT Europe.

1 DAY AGO