AEW Star Admits They’re Not Medically Cleared To Compete
On the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley put the World Championship on the line against Hangman Adam Page. The bout was a typically hard-hitting affair but came to a premature end via referee stoppage after Page suffered a concussion. However, after a few weeks on the side-lines...
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
Remember When Brock Lesnar F-5’ed A Shark For Hilarious WWE Promotional Video?
WWE have produced some incredible promotional video packages over the last 40 years, but Brock Lesnar delivering an F-5 to a shark might be one of the most surreal. Heading into SummerSlam 2003 Brock Lesnar had his sights on reclaiming the WWE Championship. The Beast had claimed the gold from Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in a match best remembered for his stunning botched Shooting Star Press. Lesnar held the title until Vengeance when he lost out in a Triple Threat Match involving Angle and The Big Show.
Creative “Making Plans” For Return Of Huge WWE Star
As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.
WWE Superstar Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut Three Years After Signing
WWE Superstar Scarlett has made her main roster in-ring debut three years after first signing with the WWE in 2019. Scarlett Makes Her WWE In-Ring Debut. On Saturday December 10th 2022, Scarlett wrestled her first WWE main roster match as she teamed with Karrion Kross to take on the team of Madcap Moss & Emma in mixed tag team action.
John Cena Set To Appear On Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
John Cena will be on the final episode of WWE Smackdown in 2022, according to a new report. John Cena has not been on an episode of SmackDown since 2021, where he was building his match with Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. John Cena is considered...
Becky Lynch Discusses Potential WWE Premium Live Event In Ireland
At SummerSlam 2022 Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. The former champion was defeated by Belair for the gold at WrestleMania 38 and was desperate to climb back to the top of the red brand’s women’s division. However,...
Becky Lynch Shares Her End Of Year Message With The WWE Universe
2022 has been a true rollercoaster for Becky Lynch. She began the year flying high but missed out on the first WWE Premium Live Event held in Britain in three decades, before making a triumphant return to the ring. Lynch enjoyed numerous battles with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair including...
Roman Reigns’ SmackDown Return Announced Following Survivor Series Injury
On December 9th it was reported that Roman Reigns had suffered a ruptured eardrum and would be out of action for a short period. At the time it was noted that the star wasn’t advertised for any upcoming shows or live events, but that has quickly changed. Reigns suffered...
Eric Bischoff Names The Proudest Moment Of His Career
Eric Bischoff has enjoyed a long and successful career in pro-wrestling despite not growing up with it or being a fan. He was brought in as an executive and creative figure in WCW and then became an on-screen authority figure. And even though he lost the Monday Night Wars, he...
Vince McMahon VICE Documentary Release Date Revealed
Vince McMahon’s life has been filled with shocking moments and big scandals. The former WWE Chairman survived tons of bad publicity and multiple controversies that could’ve ended the careers of other promoters. But Vince McMahon bounced back each time, until 2022. McMahon’s ability to survive almost anything has...
Booker T Tips WWE Star To Join AEW
As AEW has grown the company has become a viable alternative for WWE Superstars who might feel undervalued. While the likes of Bryan Danielson, Saraya, Adam Cole and more have already become All Elite, Booker T believes a former Women’s Champion could be next. Naomi hasn’t appeared for WWE...
Becky Lynch Admits Shoulder “Still Isn’t Right” Despite In-Ring Return
At Survivor Series Becky Lynch returned to the ring for the first time in almost four months to compete inside WarGames. On the big night Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim and Alexa Bliss to defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Despite only getting back in...
MJF Calls Out Paddy Pimblett At UFC 282
AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF has called out Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett whilst in attendance at UFC 282. MJF Calls Out Paddy Pimblett Whilst In Attendance At UFC 282. Fresh off his AEW World Heavyweight Championship win at Full Gear 2022, MJF has made headlines once again for his continued insults surrounding UFC Breakout Star of 2022 Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.
“He’s Mad At Me” – Ric Flair Claims Seth Rollins Snubbed Him At Recent Signing
Throughout late 2021 and into early 2022 Ric Flair and Becky Lynch became engaged in a very public spat across interviews and social media. While things had been quiet in recent months, Flair has now claimed that he was snubbed by Seth Rollins because of the disagreement. The problems began...
Ronda Rousey Mocks WWE’s “Glitter Twins”
SmackDown Women’s Champion has taken aim at WWE’s “glitter twins” after the star suffered an uncharacteristic loss on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside long-time friend Shayna Baszler. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Rousey teamed with Baszler to face the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan...
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Pay Tribute To Uncle Barry Windham Following Heart Attack
On December 5th news broke that WWE Hall of Famer and uncle of Bray Wyatt, Barry Windham, had suffered a major heart attack and undergone emergency surgery in a bid to save his life. It was Mika Rotunda, daughter of Mike Rotunda, and sister to Wyatt and Bo Dallas, who...
Chris Jericho Comments On “Black Cloud” Hanging Over AEW After All Out
Chris Jericho has opened up about the difficulties faced by All Elite Wrestling in the aftermath of All Out. In the hours following AEW All Out CM Punk sparked chaos by launching into a verbal assault aimed at a number of his fellow stars at the post-show press conference. Punk’s comments led to a brawl erupting backstage involving himself, Ace Steel and The Elite.
Seth Rollins Says The Shield May “Never Be That Close Again”
Seth Rollins has opened up about the relationship held by the three members of The Shield, admitting that he, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley may never be as close as they once were when they ran roughshod over WWE. Survivor Series 2012 is most notable for seeing the debut of...
JBL Told Vince McMahon To Hire Former WWE Star Instead Of him
After beginning his wrestling career in 1992, John “Bradshaw” Layfield appeared in Mexico, Japan and across Europe before signing with the WWF in 1995. Upon joining the company the rugged Texan recommended Vince McMahon also sign another brawler who had become a staple on the European scene. Fit...
