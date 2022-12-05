ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

2 firefighters injured after driver in suspected stolen vehicle hits ambulance

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle slammed into a West Metro Fire ambulance, sending two firefighters to a hospital on Sunday evening.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, around 5:40 p.m., officers were trying to make contact with people inside a reported stolen Jeep parked near near W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. Police approached on foot and the driver took off in the car. Police did not pursue the car, according to police.

As it fled, the Jeep struck a West Metro Fire ambulance — which had been heading back to the fire station — at W. 14th Avenue and Reed Street. The crash caused the ambulance to fall on its side. No patients were inside and two firefighters were transported to a hospital. Both are expected to be OK, according to police.

Police said three other people were taken into custody and to a hospital. There was no additional information on their condition.

This remains an active investigation. No other details were available as of Monday morning.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

