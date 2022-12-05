ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Defending NCAA Champion OU Tabbed No. 1 in Preseason Poll

NORMAN – The defending national champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is tabbed as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Friday. The Sooners received 22 first-place votes for 1,727 points, while Florida came in second with 1,724 points and 21 first-place...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Where does OU rank in outgoing transfers?

The season of giving (and taking) in college football kicked off on Monday with the ubiquitous opening of the double-edged sword known as the transfer portal, and the Oklahoma football program was an active participant. At latest count, as many as 15 Oklahoma players on the 2022 roster have placed...
NORMAN, OK
southeasthoops.com

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, too, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement

Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
NORMAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City tourism industry booming, according to new study

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City tourism industry is booming, according to a new study by Tourism Economics. The report said visitors had a $3.8 billion impact on OKC’s local economy. KOCO 5 spoke with the president of Visit OKC, Zac Craig, about this, who said they are very excited about the new study.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy