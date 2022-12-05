Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Kearney community rallies to replace nursing home's stolen bird feeders and houses
KEARNEY, NEB. — You've heard of porch pirates, now bird snack snatchers? That’s what happened to one central Nebraska nursing home just a week ago. Mount Carmel Home in Kearney was rattled by a holiday thief. “A week ago on Friday morning, one of our residents had opened...
Lawsuit filed against power districts merger
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A group of citizens has filed a lawsuit, claiming the Open Meetings Law was violated when the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District voted last month to adopt a plan to merge with Dawson Public Power District. In a lawsuit filed in Phelps County...
Two Rivers: Flu shots
KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Local schools partner to address teacher shortage with Central Nebraska TEACH!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future teachers may already be in the classroom. Local schools are banding together to training substitute teachers and paraeducators already on staff to become certified teachers. That includes Amber Howell, a special education para at Barr Middle School in Grand Island. “I spend all day...
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips
KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
GIPS elementary students are learning the basics of coding and other IT skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many kids at the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) are putting their technology skills to good use. On Wednesday, 14 students from the GIPS IT Pathway, Career Pathways Institute (CPI), visited Starr Elementary to teach elementary students the basics of coding. Starr Elementary Integration Specialist...
