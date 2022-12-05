ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Lawsuit filed against power districts merger

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A group of citizens has filed a lawsuit, claiming the Open Meetings Law was violated when the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District voted last month to adopt a plan to merge with Dawson Public Power District. In a lawsuit filed in Phelps County...
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Flu shots

KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips

KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPS elementary students are learning the basics of coding and other IT skills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many kids at the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) are putting their technology skills to good use. On Wednesday, 14 students from the GIPS IT Pathway, Career Pathways Institute (CPI), visited Starr Elementary to teach elementary students the basics of coding. Starr Elementary Integration Specialist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy