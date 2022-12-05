Naturalization ceremony at Whitmer High brings region 25 new U.S. citizens

Charifa Chreim, 20, and her younger sister, Aya Mohamad Chreim, 18, knew no English — only Arabic — when their parents brought them to the United States from Lebanon years ago.

Both are now University of Toledo students — and 25 of the newest Americans, all part of the latest naturalization class that left their former countries and took the oath of allegiance to the United States on Monday at a ceremony inside the Whitmer High School auditorium.

Charifa is studying criminal justice and hopes to eventually become a defense attorney.

Aya is studying to become a nurse.

Both said they are determined to make their parents proud of them after all of the sacrifices they made to put them into a position to succeed.

“It means everything to me,” Aya said of her new U.S. citizenship. “It is literally the biggest day of my life. I'm so glad they moved us here.”

The two took to heart comments made by the keynote speaker and Gov. Mike DeWine’s northwest Ohio regional liaison, Christa Luttmann, when she recalled how her parents — European immigrants without much formal schooling — encouraged her and her brother to pursue college educations.

“My mother said, ‘Learn, learn, learn. Nobody can take that away from you,’” Ms. Luttmann said, pausing during her address to catch her composure after she started to cry.

“I was the first person on either side of my family to graduate from a university. Go Rockets,” Ms. Luttmann, a Whitmer and University of Toledo alum, said. “I’m a daughter of immigrants who works for the Governor of Ohio. This is truly an awesome country.”

She told the future citizens just before they took their oaths there will be some obstacles, but predicted they will have “an amazing life here in the United States of America.”

“Get to know this great nation and its people,” Ms. Luttmann said.

The presiding judge was U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, who said his parents were also naturalized citizens who came to America at different times “by water and air.”

“Each of you have a story of the path to freedom. Guard this gift of liberty,” he told them.

Judge Zouhary went on to say that America is unique in that its citizenry has a greater reverence for the U.S. Constitution than citizens of other countries seem to have for theirs.

“This reverence is so deeply ingrained that we don't even see it. We just know that it's in the air that we breathe,” the judge said.

There will be challenges, in that some people today “fear we are more of a pressure cooker than a melting pot,” Judge Zouhary said.

But he encouraged the new citizens to cling tight to their roots while also embracing the freedoms and liberties of their new country.

“America's strength comes from the diversity of our citizens,” Judge Zouhary said.

Another new citizen, Hessa Stutzman, told The Blade after the ceremony it is surreal knowing she is now part of a country that allows her to speak freely without fear of repercussion. She came to the United States years ago from the United Arab Emirates.

America’s freedom of speech was “the drive” for her to gain her citizenship, she said.

Ms. Stutzman said she was glad her two boys were able to observe the ceremony.

“I’m very proud of my mother. It means a lot to me, actually,” one of them, Ezekiel Stutzman, said.

Countries of origin for the 25 new citizens included China, Ecuador, India, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.