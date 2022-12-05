Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Men Charged in Alleged Assault Incident at Sunrise Campgrounds
Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.
stormlakeradio.com
Testimony Continues in Goyne Yarns Murder Trial
Testimony is ongoing in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns, accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Among those taking the stand was an I-T person who reviewed with jurors footage of security video showing the...
Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub
Authorities said a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police.
Radio Iowa
Couple charged in death of Fort Dodge newborn
A Fort Dodge couple is now charged in the death of a newborn baby in Fort Dodge. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a warrant was issued for 24-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma Wednesday and they are both in custody. Both Blaha and Thoma are charged with first-degree murder and Thoma faces an additional charge of abuse of a corpse.
Arrests made in Fort Dodge newborn death investigation
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people have been arrested and charged in the death investigation of a newborn on Wednesday. Brandon D. Thoma, 31, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. He is being held on a $1,050,000 cash only bond. Taylor K. Blaha, 24, has also been charged with […]
stormlakeradio.com
Testimony Underway in Christian Goyne Yarns Case
A jury has been seated and testimony is underway in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns. Yarns was charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting earlier this year of Shelby Woizeschke at the GrapeTree Medical Staffing parking lot in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
kscj.com
CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT
CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.. ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
Iowa man sentenced to 70 years for starting house fire knowing people were inside
A Siouxland man was sentenced for arson and attempted murder after he was found guilty to starting a house fire with people inside a Dow City home.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Seriously Injured in O'Brien County Collision
An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon police to promote two officers
SHELDON—The year of transition for the Sheldon Police Department continues as two officers are slated to receive promotions if approved during the Sheldon City Council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7. The council meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Two resolutions on the council’s agenda...
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
