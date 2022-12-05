ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days

There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
Check Out What Christmas In Downtown Bangor Looked Like In 1959

Prepare to have your mind blown! Downtown Bangor was booming back in 1959!. I recently subscribed to the Peacock streaming service, and as a little Sunday afternoon comfort food, I watched the 1985 classic “Back To The Future” and when the part of the film where Marty McFly walks through the town of Hill Valley in 1955 came on, it reminded me of a video I saw of some archival footage of Bangor, way back in the day. I was curious to see it again because I instantly wondered what it would be like to be transported back in time, here in The Queen City. Luckily I didn't need a bolt of lightning to hit the flux capacitor to send me back to 2022.
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday

Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country

Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Hampden Academy Music Assoc. to Raise Big Bucks with Ozzy Tribute Show

I've often talked about H.A. fundraising in the 80s/90s. Lame isn't the word that springs to mind right away. Bad stocking stuffers and cheese spreads... That's how we raised money for our band trips. I have to admit though, I do kinda miss Mr. Z's Cheese. It was actually pretty good. I'd destroy a sleeve of Ritz Crackers eating that stuff on a Saturday afternoon.
New Biz in Winslow Would Really Love for You To Break All Their Stuff

I know you think you read that wrong, but you didn't. Years ago, my wife and I were buying our first house, and we joked about putting a room in our basement that we could destroy things. Like go and clean out Goodwill of all their cheap dishes and plates and glasses, then have a spot in the house where we could absolutely destroy them all, in the name of releasing anger, haha.
The Hathaway Holiday Lights Display Is Now Open In Veazie

The official start of the 2022 Hathaway Holiday Lights season is underway!. From now until December 25th, the most amazing light show in the area is happening in Veazie. It all happens nightly Dec 1st-9th from 4:30-9:00 and Dec 10th-25 th, from 4:00-9:30. Imagine gazing at over 100,00 Christmas lights? Well, now you can!
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1

State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 68-year-old Milford Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milford man who failed to show up at his destination. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office for Eugene 'Gene' Buck, 68, of Milford. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Buck left his County Road home at approximately 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, bound for Greenbush. The Sheriff's Office was notified when he didn't show up, as planned, and the fear is that he may be experiencing some cognitive issues.
