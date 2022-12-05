Prepare to have your mind blown! Downtown Bangor was booming back in 1959!. I recently subscribed to the Peacock streaming service, and as a little Sunday afternoon comfort food, I watched the 1985 classic “Back To The Future” and when the part of the film where Marty McFly walks through the town of Hill Valley in 1955 came on, it reminded me of a video I saw of some archival footage of Bangor, way back in the day. I was curious to see it again because I instantly wondered what it would be like to be transported back in time, here in The Queen City. Luckily I didn't need a bolt of lightning to hit the flux capacitor to send me back to 2022.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO