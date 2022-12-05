ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KOMO News

Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, December 2, 2022

On 12/02/22 at 10:16 p.m. in the 2500 block of 113th Way SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rickey Lee Neff, 68, on suspicion of violation of a protection order. On 12/02/22 at 1:06 a.m. in the 8200 block of Quinault Dr NE, police arrested Brian Lynn Carlson, 34, on an out-of-town warrant.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

