Wesleyan prof Jeanine Basinger, alum Sam Wasson take on myths of Hollywood through thousands of interviews

The first quote in the new book “Hollywood: The Oral History” is “This is the true story of Hollywood — the most cruel, most despicable town in the world — ruthless. Completely heartless.”

Co-authors Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson are having a bit of fun opening with that quote. Basinger, founder of Wesleyan University’s Film Studies Department, and Wasson, a 2003 Wesleyan grad who went on to write acclaimed books about Hollywood, want readers to think exactly the opposite.

“Anyone who can figure out why people like to think of Hollywood as the worst place on Earth will learn something invaluable about the American character,” Wasson said. “This destructive myth serves us on some level. Why do we need this? Why can’t we let it go?”

“Hollywood: The Oral History” (Harper Collins) is Wasson and Basinger’s cry to let the myth go. The massive, 768-page book is culled from thousands of interviews collected by the American Film Institute since 1969.

Some interview subjects are celebrities. But many engrossing perspectives come from film insiders that even die-hard fans may never have heard of: camera operators, editors, publicists, art directors, agents, script timers, composers, makeup artists, the film industry’s essential workers.

“Here we have cinematographer Hal Mohr, who says, yeah of course I remember when we got sound. I’m the guy who shot ‘The Jazz Singer’,” Basinger said. “This is not being explained to you by someone else. It’s the guy who did it. He’s talking to you. The people who experienced it are talking to you.”

The book paints a vivid picture of old Hollywood humming with activity, of people of diverse abilities so focused on work they didn’t have the time or energy to create the stereotypical Sodom and Gomorrah.

Some observations are sad: Colleagues tell how silent star Harry Langdon killed his career. Some are silly: Ginger Rogers’ bad taste in clothes made costumers crazy. Some are hilarious: Billy Wilder’s quip “There are more books on Marilyn Monroe than on World War II and there is a great similarity.” Others are surprising: Who knew that Flagstaff, Arizona, might have become the epicenter of the film industry? Or that before Hollywood, silent film production was centered in an area of L.A. called Edendale?

But most comments shine a light on the people who assembled a movie from Day One. From the earliest days of the silents to the heyday of the studio system to the post-studio modern day, they tell a boots-on-the-ground story about how Hollywood evolved and changed.

Basinger and Wasson will visit RJ Julia Booksellers, 413 Main St. in Middletown, on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss their book. Wesleyan President Michael Roth will moderate. In advance of that event, Wasson and Basinger talk about why people misunderstand Hollywood and its inhabitants. The responses have been edited for length.

What are these interviews that you used to write the book?

Basinger : These are interviews collected starting in 1969 by the American Film Institute, called Harold Lloyd Masters Seminars. I am a trustee at AFI. That helped us use the AFI materials. It was good I had the trusteeship. The AFI hasn’t given up this material before.

Wasson : The seminars took place at the AFI school, people who did various jobs, what they did, what their philosophy of it was. The interviews started in the ‘60s but the people went all the way back to the silent era.

It must have been fun plowing through all that firsthand film history.

Wasson : It was like Christmas every morning. You don’t know what you’re going to find.

Basinger : I thought it was interesting how smart and articulate and observant some people were, like Charlton Heston and [composer] Bronislau Kaper. Other people I thought would be witty and wonderful were boring.

Why did you write this book?

Basinger : People lament how people writing books about Hollywood have never been to Hollywood, had never worked in the system and had absolutely no idea what it was like. A great deal of false impressions of Hollywood have been created by writers who have never been there. These people in the interviews are talking about what it was really was like to work in the system. They talk about the pros and cons but they’re honest pros and cons.

Wasson : We love Hollywood but with open eyes. It’s never stopped shocking Jeanine and I how many people think the way to write about it is with antipathy. That says more about the writers than it does about Hollywood.

How does your format, a series of quotes from hundreds of people, break through that typical hostile view of Hollywood?

Wasson : Using firsthand eyewitness testimony makes it impossible to argue with. How can you deny thousands of memories of people who were there? Especially when they start to echo each other? You don’t have to take one person’s word for it.

Basinger : We didn’t select out of the material a point of view we wanted to have or wanted people to have. We selected with great care. We weren’t talking to one person who said one thing at one time.

Why do people have unflattering impressions of old Hollywood?

Basinger : Some time in the mid-1960s, when people began to look back on Hollywood history, there began to be a bunch of books written that debunked it. It started with an ugly biography of Jean Harlow. That was the beginning of people writing books that claimed scandals. We turned against idols.

Wasson : It’s always amazing to me, this totally illogical deduction, that we love these movies, and people made these movies, so how could horrible, lazy people do all this incredible work time and time again?

When this cultural shift was happening, how did Hollywood people react?

Basinger : I was interviewing a lot of people at MGM at that time and they were all terribly upset, saying it wasn’t like this at all. I remember Joan Crawford once saying to me, when did they imagine we had time for all of these scandals? Does anyone realize people in Hollywood worked six days a week starting at 6 a.m., sometimes to 10 or 11 at night?

One effect of that debunking is an unkind view of the studio system and its leaders, right?

Basinger : People started calling them moguls. Mogul is a word that does not appear in this book. People didn’t call the heads of studios moguls. They didn’t see them that way. The general portrait of Hollywood is that all the moguls are stupid. We know that it wasn’t a church choir. We’re not trying to say that. Some of them were difficult personalities. Whatever. But if they had been that stupid and scumbaggy nothing would have worked.

Wasson : The studio system was a golden age for movies based on the numbers alone. These filmmakers were working all the time. They would finish a movie on Thursday and start shooting a new one on Friday. They had the opportunity to become better. They learned to experiment. They had a system that protected them. It did not confine them. It allowed them to thrive. You don’t have to take my word for it. Just look at the work. It’s amazing.

What caused the end of the studio system era?

Wasson : It was a combination of a lot of things. The breakup of the monopolies over distribution, exhibition and production. The proliferation of television took moviegoing from being a habit, an American pastime, to being what’s not a pastime.

Basinger : Stars began defecting. There was a huge influx of foreign films. It was just a changing of the times. The business came to its end in the form that it had, but it did not die. It adjusted, regrouped, moved forward.

The photo on the book cover is Cecil B. DeMille and Gloria Swanson on the set of “Sunset Blvd.” How does that encapsulate what the book is about?

Basinger : They are on the set of a movie that is about Hollywood, about what it is like to be in Hollywood and try to work there. While they’re in the center of the light talking, around them are all the working people. They are ignoring the director and star. Their job is to get it ready for them.

Wasson : I like [the photo] because it’s not Norma in her excesses. It’s Norma at peace, at work, enjoying herself. It’s what the book is about.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .