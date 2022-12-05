Read full article on original website
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests
Atlas Obscura
22 Toy Museums That Take Playthings Seriously
Perhaps more than any other time of year, toys take front and center as the holiday season approaches. Even as we grow older, there are always toys that hold a special place in a person’s heart. Remember when you finally got that special stuffed animal or the Hot Wheels car you’d been begging for? You don’t need to wait for the holidays to wander down memory lane. Those feelings can be captured any time of year at dozens of toy museums around the world. Some feature modern or handcrafted toys, while others are a journey through the long history of toymaking.
Atlas Obscura
The Wormingford Dragon Window
Wormingford, in Essex, is believed to have gained its name following an encounter with a wyrm, a serpent or dragon, in the 13th century. The Wormingford legend parallels the tale told in neighboring Bures, where a dragon terrorized locals despite their attempts to pierce its hard scaly skin. Though local legends like these are commonplace throughout England, the neighboring sightings of Wormingford and Bures may well be rooted in the appearance of a genuinely strange and exotic monster.
Atlas Obscura
Kilmacduagh Monastic Settlement
Ireland is known the world over for its scenic beauty and rich history. These two facets come together when visiting the monastic site of Kilmacduagh Abbey. The ruins of this 7th-century monastery are located on the edge of the Burren, County Clare, a vast area of limestone known for its wildflowers and dolmens, and just a few miles southwest of the town of Gort, County Galway.
Atlas Obscura
How Photos Tell the Story of a Migrant Farm Community to a New Generation
In 2019, Laura Solis and her husband, Michael Fong, were doing some ancestry research, specifically into her father’s side of the family. Solis, an attorney, and Fong, who was then Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle, were interested in her parents’ experiences as farm workers in the Granger area of Yakima Valley, Washington, in the 1970s. Both of her parents were raised in migrant farmworker families. Her father had mentioned that his brother had been photographed with a “really important person from President Nixon’s administration,” and that the photo had appeared in a newspaper. Solis and Fong were on a quest to find the image and the story behind it.
