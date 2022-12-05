ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Four MMA students killed in early morning crash

CASTINE (WGME) - Police say four students at Maine Maritime Academy are dead after an early morning crash in Downeast Maine. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven Maine Maritime Academy students inside was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the...
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine man faces up to 20 years for role in drug trafficking ring

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Bangor on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court records, 31-year-old Wayne Smith, along with others, trafficked meth and fentanyl...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy