wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Recently Departed Impact Wrestling Star Signs New Deal
Impact Wrestling has been part of the pro wrestling business for over 20 years now. In that time, the company has signed and let go of many stars, including John Skyler. Now it seems Skyler has come back to the company for the longer run. John Skyler largely made a...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
PWMania
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return From Injury
A WWE star has made their in-ring return after being taken out of action due to an injury over two months ago. Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) Tony D’Angelo made his in-ring return after having been out of action due to injury. Facing off against Xyon Quinn...
