Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO