Xander Bogaerts is still on the market, as other free agent starts have already found new homes in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox would love to have Bogaerts back, given what the shortstop had done for the team, but if they want to bring back Bogaerts, they surely would have to satisfy the seemingly huge price tag on him. Take it from super agent Scott Boras himself, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO