Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers
The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist
Until the very end, the San Diego Padres were in on shortstop Trea Turner before he signed a mammoth $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, reuniting him with former teammate Bryce Harper. And it appears the Padres made it very clear they were willing to go above and beyond to secure Turner’s services. In […] The post Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers watched as former National League MVP Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency on Tuesday. Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers back in November, was probably a longshot to return to Los Angeles. But that isn’t stopping Roberts and the Dodgers from feeling […] The post Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
3 best Xander Bogaerts replacements
Boston Red Sox fans are heartbroken once again with the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the team after signing an 11-year, $280 million free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres. While diehard Red Sox fans held out hope that the team would bring back their All-Star shortstop, it was...
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts pursuit slapped with harsh reality by Scott Boras
Xander Bogaerts is still on the market, as other free agent starts have already found new homes in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox would love to have Bogaerts back, given what the shortstop had done for the team, but if they want to bring back Bogaerts, they surely would have to satisfy the seemingly huge price tag on him. Take it from super agent Scott Boras himself, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Guardians add Josh Bell to Jose Ramirez-led lineup
The Cleveland Guardians agreed to a 2-year, $33M dollar deal with 1B Josh Bell on Tuesday. Cleveland is fresh off of a 2022 playoff appearance but had aspirations of improving the lineup during the offseason. The addition of Bell provides the Guardians with a switch-hitting former All-Star who can provide protection for Jose Ramirez in […] The post Guardians add Josh Bell to Jose Ramirez-led lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Gabe Kapler’s classy gesture after Aaron Judge re-signed with Yankees
San Francisco Giants manger Gabe Kapler made a classy move following Aaron Judge’s decision to re-sign in New York with the Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. “#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one,” Nightengale shared on Twitter. The Giants were […] The post Giants’ Gabe Kapler’s classy gesture after Aaron Judge re-signed with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres
Xander Bogaerts is heading to the San Diego Padres after agreeing to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million, and sure enough, Boston Red Sox fans are not happy with the move. It’s much more frustration towards the Red Sox, though, rather than Bogaerts leaving. It’s hard to say no to the kind of money […] The post Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details on Cardinals’ pursuit of Willson Contreras, other catchers
Everyone knows that the St. Louis Cardinals are searching for a new everyday catcher this offseason following the retirement of legendary backstop Yadier Molina. While it remains to be seen which direction the Cardinals take in terms of their pursuit of a catcher, it may not be long until the dust settles on St. Louis’ […] The post RUMOR: Details on Cardinals’ pursuit of Willson Contreras, other catchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies
For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week. For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to […] The post Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge sticks with Yankees for 9-year, $360 million deal
The New York Yankees are keeping their superstar slugger. Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to stay in the Big Apple for a gargantuan contract worthy of his talents. Judge has agreed to a nine-year deal that will pay him $360 million in total, per Jon Morosi with details from Ken Rosenthal: Source confirms: Aaron Judge […] The post Aaron Judge sticks with Yankees for 9-year, $360 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Heyward getting chance with the Dodgers after Cubs exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers kept a relatively low profile at the 2022 Winter Meetings, despite being linked to big name players such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander. With the Winter Meetings now over, the Dodgers have finally made a move, although it likely won’t get many fans excited, as they have signed longtime outfielder […] The post Jason Heyward getting chance with the Dodgers after Cubs exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading Willson Contreras 5-year, $87.5 million Cardinals contract in free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms with catcher Willson Contreras on a 5-year, $87.5M dollar contract. The deal provides St. Louis with a replacement for recently retired backstop Yadier Molina. It also will upset Chicago Cubs fans given the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry in the NL Central. At 30-years old, there...
Guardians interested in switch-hitting power threat as free agency heats up
The Cleveland Guardians have been linked to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy throughout the offseason. However, Cleveland is also reportedly interested in former All-Star Josh Bell, per Jon Heyman. The Guardians enjoyed a surprising 2022 season that saw them upset the Chicago White Sox and win the AL Central. Despite featuring the youngest roster in […] The post Guardians interested in switch-hitting power threat as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
