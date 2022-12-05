MOSCOW, ID – Due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in about the request for information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, the Tip Line for the murders of four University of Idaho students nearly a month ago is now being directed to an FBI call center. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry says the global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO