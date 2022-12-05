Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
koze.com
Z-Rock Socks @ Lewiston Albertsons (4PM)
Surprise Sock Stop at Lewiston Albertsons on 21st Street. Lee McVey will be with the Idaho Lottery at 4:00. Tell your sock-seeking friends and be there for a shot to win!. Holiday scratch tickets are perfect stocking stuffers. Share this post and get ready to win. Who Wants A Sock!?!?...
koze.com
WA Fish & Wildlife Commission Meets in Clarkston (WATCH/LISTEN)
CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is meeting in Clarkston this week. This morning, the Habitat Committee gave a grazing management update. In all, there are 58 statewide grazing permits for over 117,000 acres of land, including five permits in the Asotin Creek Complex for a total of 1,175 acres.
koze.com
Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy
Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
koze.com
Clarkston Wastewater Treatment Plant Meeting Tonight
Clarkston officials will meet with the Asotin County Public Utility District at 6 p.m. tonight (Wed) to discuss the future of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The meeting, which is open to the public, will focus on a possible contract with the PUD to operate the sewer system with potential ownership in the future.
koze.com
Clarkston Officials Look to Move Forward on Management of Wastewater Plant
The Clarkston City Council has agreed to exploring a contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District to take over management of the wastewater treatment plant. According to the Lewiston Tribune, during a joint meeting last night (Wed), officials agreed by consensus to take the next steps toward a partnership between the two entities. City attorney Todd Richardson said the public will have a chance to comment on the proposal at next week’s regular council meeting.
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
koze.com
MPD: Murder Tips Now Going to FBI Call Center Due to Volume of Calls
MOSCOW, ID – Due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in about the request for information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, the Tip Line for the murders of four University of Idaho students nearly a month ago is now being directed to an FBI call center. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry says the global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.
koze.com
Moscow Police Seek Info Regarding White Car Seen in Vicinity of Murders
MOSCOW, ID – Detectives in Moscow are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the stabbing murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
koze.com
Vandal Men Win 3rd Straight
Isaac Jones put up a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and the University of Idaho men’s basketball team picked up it’s third win in-a-row 76-66 last night at home over North Dakota. Divant’e Moffitt added 14 points and 6 assists, while Nigel Burriss contributed 13 points...
Comments / 0