Haddam woman killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Middletown

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Middletown police were called after a reported assault at Wesleyan University around midnight on Saturday. Hartford Courant/TNS

A Haddam woman driving an SUV was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Sunday night in Middletown, according to police.

The Middletown Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a serious motor vehicle accident. Officers located two vehicles in the roadway with heavy damage, police said.

The driver of a Nissan Rogue, identified as 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam, was trapped inside her SUV. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the Freightliner truck, according to police.

Middletown South Fire District personnel extricated Willhite from the vehicle and transported her to Middlesex Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the Willhite family and friends for their loss,” Middletown police said in a release on Monday.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Middletown Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
